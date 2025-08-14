Boston College Football Training Camp Day 12 Notebook
The Eagles took the fields outside Fish Field House on Thursday morning.
Boston College football hit the practice fields outside Fish Field House on Thursday for another day of training camp.
Boston College Eagles On SI reporter Graham Dietz was in attendance at the practice this morning.
Below are the sights, sounds, and observations from Day 12 of training camp.
Boston College Training Camp Day 12 Notebook
- WR Dawson Pough continues to get more reps alongside Jaedn Skeete and Lewis Bond.
- Both quarterbacks looked good in 7v7.
- Dylan Lonergan connected with Skeete in three of the first four passes he threw up the middle for about 15 yards. All Lonergan’s passes were completions.
- Grayson James had completions to Brady Clough, Bo MacCormack, and Ned Boldin.
- Liam Connor and Luca Lombardo both had field goal attempts from 31, 34, and 36 yards. Both missed the 36-yarder which went wide left.
- Punting looked solid. Shamus Florio and Andy Quinn have the ability to punt 50+ yards.
- Kaelen Chudzinski recorded a one-handed touchdown pass from Grayson James.
- Dylan Lonergan was nearly perfect in 11v11.
- Griffin Collins is impressing and had multiple pressures as well as a sack in 11v11.
- Bo MacCormack is rising up the depth chart.
- Isaiah Farris had some big plays including a pass breakup on a ball intended for Luke McLaughlin. Grayson James had the throw.
- Omarion Davis also recorded a pass breakup on a Grayson James ball intended for Kaelen Chudzinski.
- Grayson James threw a touchdown pass to Kaelen Chudzinski to end 11v11.
Boston College Training Camp Quotes
- Max Tucker on keeping the grind: “Just gotta find that inner fire inside of you to keep going every day, no matter how tired you get, no matter how hard the days are. … I'm thinking about ACC championship, thinking about more than 7 wins.”
- Logan Taylor on O-Line coach Matt Applebaum: “At BC, we have a very high standard in the offensive line room. So coach App does a great job of holding us to that standard, day in and day out, play after play. It’s very good to have a coach who’s going to push you.”
- Max Tucker on the quarterbacks: "Both quarterbacks give us a great opportunity to win. Dylan obviously got the starting role, but both quarterbacks still working us in practice. You see the DBs rotate around [to] able to feel both quarterbacks, it's a great opportunity."
