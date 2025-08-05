Boston College Football Training Camp Day 5 Notebook
The Eagles returned to the practice field on Tuesday morning after an off day.
Boston College football held Day 5 of its training camp on Tuesday morning.
Boston College Eagles On SI reporter Graham Dietz was live at practice from Fish Field House in Chestnut Hill, Mass., after an off day on Monday where he noted big plays from the quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, and linebackers.
Below are all the sights, sounds, and observations from Tuesday’s practice.
Boston College Training Camp Day 5 Notebook
- Both Dylan Lonergan and Grayson James threw on Tuesday in 7v7 and 11v11. Lonergan looked to have the stronger day and both are showing big improvements.
- Wide receivers Luke McLaughlin and Jaedn Skeete both looked to be improving with McLaughlin scoring a touchdown. Lewis Bond did not practice today and a lot of freshmen got reps, including Dawson Pough, Ned Boldin Jr. and Semaj Fleming.
- Freshman running backs Bo MacCormack III and Mekhi Dodd both scored on Tuesday morning.
- As for linebackers, Daveon Crouch and Bryce Steele both looked good. Crouch recorded an interception on a pass by James, intended for tight end Ty Lockwood and Steele has been excellent at stopping the run.
- Freshman Andy Quinn had an impressive punt which was downed by Charlie Comella at the 1-yard line.
- Another interesting note: For Boston, Boston College’s fight song, was played on the speakers throughout practice.
- After practice, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed that former Eagles tight end Kamari Morales has joined the staff in the recruiting department.
Boston College Training Camp Quotes
- Bill O'Brien on quarterbacks: “Dylan's had two good days in a row. Look, Grayson's played well too. … Competition brings out the best in everybody. You know, it really does. And I think you see that. … the competition has really brought out the best of both those guys.”
- DB Cameron Martinez on ACC offenses: “It’s challenging, talented groups. You know, a lot of teams we played. Louisville was really good, Pitt was really good, North Carolina, you know, a lot of guys that we're going to see again, and I'm looking forward to that matchup.”
- Bill O'Brien on team's media coverage: “I really appreciate the media coverage that we get. I really appreciate all you guys being here. I think these kids have earned good media coverage. You know, we got a lot of good football players here."
Boston College Training Camp Day 5 Footage
