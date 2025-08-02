Boston College Football Tight End Unit Poised for More in Involvement in 2025
The tight end room of the Boston College Eagles’ football program last season was not the deepest in terms of total players, despite the fact that its output was more than decent.
Only two tight ends, graduate student Kamari Morales and then-junior Jeremiah Franklin, caught more than one pass in 2024—the only other tight end to record a reception last season was Matt Ragan.
Morales and Franklin did more than BC head coach Bill O’Brien could have hoped for from just a two-person unit, racking up a combined nine receiving touchdowns and 636 yards. But the Eagles lacked serious depth at the position, forcing O’Brien to address those needs in the offseason.
Just three days into BC football’s fall training camp, that challenge appears to have been tackled.
The Eagles’ 2025 tight end room is one of the more surprising breakout units of the program’s roster so far. The room is deep, loaded with reliable pass catchers six or seven players down the depth chart, and headlined by one of the more proven blocking tight ends in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Franklin, and an Alabama transfer with loads of untapped potential, Ty Lockwood.
“There’s more there,” O’Brien said. “Last year, it was pretty much, you know, Jeremiah and Kamari. … So yeah, we have a good group of guys there, and they all have kind of different skillsets. I think that’s good. That’s good for us and allows us to be in multiple personnel groupings, which I think is really good.”
The list goes on.
True freshman Kaelan Chudzinski, the son of BC senior offensive analyst Rob Chudzinski—a former head coach of the Cleveland Browns and offensive coordinator for multiple NFL franchises—is quickly turning the heads of local media attending fall camp in addition to O’Brien and offensive coordinator Will Lawling.
Chudzinski has shown that even with a 6-foot-3, 236-pound frame he can find open space in holes left by the secondary and has a pair of sticky hands. The Needham, Mass. native has not dropped a pass in camp and is well into his journey of becoming a cornerstone piece of the Eagles’ offense over the course of his collegiate career.
Redshirt freshman Brady Clough, a native of Scarborough, Maine, and junior Zeke Moore from Roswell, Ga. both show promise as well, Clough in the passing game primarily and Moore up front in the blocking arena as more of a true fullback.
Clough has also registered a sizable chunk of receptions from quarterbacks Grayson James and Dylan Lonergan through the first three days of camp and poses as another tall threat in the air attack—Clough is 6-foot-3 and weighs 239 pounds.
Freshmen DJ Johnson (New Orleans, La.), Dominic DeSarno (Kensington, Md.) and Stevie Amar Jr. (Oxnard, Calif.) make up the remainder of the room, along with redshirt freshman Danny Edgehille (Franklin, Mass.), a 6-foot-5, 250-pound tank who looks to be following in the footsteps of Franklin.
Another factor which might play into the success of the tight ends this year is that Morales joined the BC football staff this summer as a player personnel and recruiting assistant after attempting to play in the NFL despite going undrafted.
Morales’ six touchdown receptions ranked first on the team in 2024—by far the most of any tight end from the program since Hunter Long accumulated five in 2020 as a Second-Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, Associated Press, Sporting News, CBS Sports and The Athletic.
His knowledge of the game is an invaluable extension of the BC football staff that specifically pertains to the tight end position, one of the most undervalued positions in the sport. Morales, who played four seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Chestnut Hill for his final campaign, has the most touchdowns of a tight end in Tar Heels’ program history.
The room is now more equipped and loaded than it has been in the past five years by quite a decent margin. With Morales’ insight, along with the pure talent among the unit, BC’s tight ends could play a central role in the success of the program in 2025.
O’Brien’s pro-style scheme heavily involves the tight end position in a scattered array of roles. This steady foundation in the position room is likely a relief for O’Brien as he goes into his second year at the helm.