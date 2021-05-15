Ranking The Boston College Transfers In Terms of Impact in 2021

Jeff Hafley has said multiple times that he does not want to live in the transfer portal. However, he has mentioned that if the staff does have a relationship with the player, or if they can get figure out if the player would be a fit in their culture they will bring some in. This offseason, Boston College has brought in five transfers to fill a variety of needs on the roster.

Now that spring practice is over, let's rank these players by the impact they could have on the upcoming season. Before we dive in to the rankings, let's preface this with a few caveats. First, I believe the top four all will play significant roles at some point this year, but there will be some players that could play bigger roles than others.

(Also note: PWO's are not on this list)

5. Gunner Daniel: Long Snapper (Wagner): The FCS long snapper came in when both long snappers, Aidan Livingston and Donovan Cahill were in the transfer portal. Livingston is back, and most likely will take back his starting role. There is always the chance that Daniel beats him out at camp, but even so the difference in long snappers wouldn't be game changing.

4. Khris Banks: Defensive Tackle (Temple): Former Boston College commit who transferred in from Temple, Banks most likely will be a depth player in 2021. Chibueze Onwuka, TJ Rayam, and Cam Horsley all return and should gobble up a majority of the snaps. But don't count out Banks playing a role this year. It could be in specific packages, or just to sub out a banged up starter.

3. Alec Sinkfield: Running Back (West Virginia). Boston College has made a habit of adding speed and explosiveness on the recruiting trail. There is no reason that can't do the same in the transfer portal. Described as a "home run" threat every time he touches the ball, I wouldn't expect Sinkfield to become the every down back this year. Travis Levy, Pat Garwo and others will also be fighting for snaps. However, he is a weapon, and Frank Cignetti's offense will figure out a way to utilize him, and the speedy running back could be in line for some big plays. Also, don't be surprised if he battles to become the kick/punt returner.



2. Isaiah Graham Mobley: Linebacker (Temple). Boston College lost two big cogs on their defense in 2021 with Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie are both gone to the NFL, while John Lamot and Paul Theobald have both moved on. Graham-Mobley has all the traits that could make him special in Tem Lukabu's defense. A leader, with good movement and instincts, he may slide right into one of those starting linebacker sports and if he can stay healthy be a true weapon for Boston College's defense.

1. Jaiden Lars Woodbey: Safety/Linebacker (Florida State). There is so much to like about this former five star safety from the Seminoles. He has the complete package, and potential to become an elite defender, and one that can change the complexion of the game. He could be a dream for this defense, Hafley & Lukabu can line him in the box either in pass rush, or run defense, put him back in coverage, line him up as a linebacker, or safety. The options are limitless. Add in his physical package and Lars Woodbey could take Boston College's defense to the next level, something that needs to happen for BC to continue to rise in the ACC.

