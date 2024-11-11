Boston College Football vs UNC Kickoff Time Announced
The ACC has announced the kickoff time for the Boston College Eagles (5-4, 2-3 ACC) football team’s Week 13 matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 2-3 ACC).
The two teams will square off on Saturday, Nov. 23 at noon ET. The game will air on The CW.
UNC, who was projected to be in the top half of the conference this year, has had a rollercoaster of a season. The team started off strong as it recoded wins over Minnesota, Charlotte, and NC Central, however went on a four-game skid with losses to James Madison, Duke, No. 18 Pitt, and Georgia Tech.
Since the skid, the Tar Heels have won their last two games against Virginia and Florida State and need one more win to become bowl eligible.
Boston College is in a similar boat. After going 4-1 in the first five weeks of the season, the Eagles went winless in October as they suffered losses to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
However, the Eagles are coming off an impressive 37-31 win over the Syracuse Orange. Like UNC, Boston College needs one more win to become bowl eligible this season.
Both teams have games this weekend. UNC hosts Wake Forest in primetime on Saturday night while Boston College travels to Dallas, Texas, to take on the No. 13 SMU Tigers on Saturday afternoon.
This will be the seventh meeting between these two programs. UNC leads the all-time series 4-2 and has won the last three, most recently in 2020.
The Tar Heels did have two additional wins in the series (2008-09), however the pair were vacated as a part of a self-imposed penalty by the program after being investigated by the NCAA for multiple scandals that include academic fraud and improper benefits.