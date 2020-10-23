SI.com
Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch

A.J. Black

Boston College looks to right their shape after a tough loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday. On the other sideline will be Georgia Tech, a young team that needs to rebound after a 73-7 pounding at the hands of Clemson. 

Here is all the information you need to connect to the game.

When: 4:00 pm

Current Vegas Odds: Boston College  (-3.5)

Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny around 65 degrees

Television: ACC Network. Announcers will be Chris Cotter, former Boston College linebacker Mark Herzlich, and Kelsey Riggs

If you don't have the ACC Network, or have a cable company that doesn't provide it try the free trial of YoutubeTV. It's what we use for "cable" at BC Bulletin. As good as cable, and really cheap. If you have a Amazon Firestick, Roku, Apple TV or Chromecast, or a smart TV, just download the App, and get the free trial. Even if you don't have that, you can get a free trial of YoutubeTV on your computer, by clicking here. 

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM, Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan and Scott Mutryn.

Streaming: ESPN App (Your cable company needs to have the ACCN for this to work).

Satellite Radio: SIRI 111 (Streaming 967)

Podcast: If you haven't already listened to the BC Bulletin podcast with AJ and Eric make sure to listen below. Just a programming note, the BC Bulletin Podcast will be changing over to Locked on Boston College starting November 1st. Details can be found here. 

