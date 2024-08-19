Boston College Head Coach Bill O’Brien Excited For Week 1 Matchup Against Florida State
The Boston College Eagles football team kicks off its new era on Sept. 2 with a Labor Day Night matchup against No. 10 Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Eagles will finish fall camp this week while the Seminoles will head to Dublin for a Week 0 game against Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien talked on Monday about how the group is excited for the Week 1 contest.
“I think it’s a big game,” said O’Brien. “It’s Monday night. I think it’s the only game that night, so we’re excited for it. We know it’s a big game, we’ve prepared that way throughout the offseason. We’re excited about going down there to a tough road environment, so yeah we’re excited about it.”
O’Brien also talked about the importance of each game during the college football season.
“I really believe that every game is a big game. Every game is a big game. You only get so many opportunities. You only get 12 opportunities. It’s not like baseball [where] you get 162 games, basketball get 80-something games, football you only get 12 opportunities so every game is a big one.”
The Eagles first-year head coach is just one of multiple people in the program that have talked about the matchup in recent days. Running back Treshaun Ward, who played at Florida State from 2019-22, spoke on Saturday about how camp has been going and that he believes the team will be ready for the game.
“When it comes to practice, they’ve been really competitive and as Coach BOB says he wants us to get better and better each and every day,” said Ward. “The defense been bringing it, we’ve been brining it, we just been getting each other better each and every day. I love the intensity. With the way we going and keep going upwards and getting better and better each day, we’re going to be ready for September 2.”