Boston College Women's Basketball Drops 15th Consecutive Game: The Rundown

It's been a rough 2025-26 campaign for Boston College women's basketball.

Coming into Thursday night's home matchup against NC State, the Eagles had lost their previous 14 games.

The trend continued at Conte Forum, as the Wolfpack took a 106-84 victory to give them an impressive 8-2 tally in conference play. The Eagles, meanwhile, fell to 0-10 in ACC play with an overall record of 4-19.

Four different players scored at least 18 points for NC State, led by Zoe Brooks' 27 points. Jocelyne Grier led the Eagles with a career-high 23 points.

BC's losing streak has now lasted over two months. It began with a 73-53 loss to James Madison on Nov. 28.

Since then, the Eagles have been on the wrong side of plenty of blowouts, including a 76-49 loss against Quinnipiac on Dec. 3 and a 81-55 defeat against Virginia on Dec. 7.

Around the turn of the new year, BC lost consecutive games by 51 points. The Eagles fell 90-39 to No. 16 North Carolina then lost 100-49 vs. Duke on New Year's Day.

BC will be back in action on Sunday, Feb. 1 to take on Georgia Tech at 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will stream on ACC Network.

The Rundown for Friday, Jan. 30:

The 2026 ACC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll dropped on Thursday afternoon and it's not looking promising for BC. The Eagles were ranked dead last after going 11-19 in ACC play during the 2025 season.

2026 ACC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll just dropped 🚨



🔗 more info: https://t.co/trolMP8fSZ pic.twitter.com/5CNTJE9KYN — ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) January 29, 2026

Boston College Football ranks near the top of Power 4 teams playing other P4 teams for the upcoming season. The Eagles will face a total of 11 P4 teams.

Power 4 teams playing 11 P4 teams in 2026



Boston College

Colorado

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Purdue



P4 teams only playing 9 P4 teams



Arizona*

Houston*

Indiana

Kansas St*

Nebraska

Penn St

Texas Tech*

USC

Washington*

*Plays Oregon St or Wash St, previously in Power 5 league — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 29, 2026

Thursday's Scores for BC Athletics:

Women's Basketball: NC State 106, Boston College 84 | Box Score | Recap

Friday's Schedule for BC Athletics:

Women's Hockey: vs. Maine at 6:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Men's Hockey: at Boston University at 7:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

14 days.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"We knew we had to make a change in our attitude because we were only down 20-7 at halftime and any team can come back from that. And in the locker room it felt like our mother died or something, but we were able to refocus and came out on fire."

- Tim Bulman on Notre Dame win

