Former Florida State, Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher Would Welcome Return to Sideline
Former Florida State Seminoles and Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is ready for another coaching opportunity.
The longtime assistant to Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden took over the Seminoles' program upon Bowden's retirement prior to the 2010 season.
Fisher went 83-23 at Florida State, and helped the school capture the 2013 national title. He left for the Texas A&M job in 2018, and was fired in 2023 after 10 games. His stint at A&M was marred by underachievement despite the school's lofty expectations. The Aggies went 45-25 in Fisher's five-plus seasons, and never made the College Football Playoff.
But the 59-year-old Fisher believes he has plenty left to give.
"I'm 59, in great shape and healthy," Fisher told the Trials to Triumph podcast. "The end at Texas A&M, it's unfortunate, but we also had the highest-ranked team they ever had there in 2020. Our quarterbacks got hurt. We played with first-team, third-team. ...Didn't pan out like we needed it to, but I still love it. ...I've won 72% of my games, 80% of my playoff games. I've been fortunate to win a national championship as a head coach and assistant. I miss the relationships with players. I would be very interested in still doing it. I think I've got a lot to give. I'd like to get back out there."
It will be interesting to see if Fisher gets another shot sometime soon. Perhaps he will be a name to watch in this coming winter's coaching carousel.