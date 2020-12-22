Boston College Has New Target in Transfer Portal

A new target has emerged in the transfer portal, Temple defensive tackle Khris Banks.

The 6-4 305 pound sophomore out of Patterson, New Jersey played in seven games for the Owls in 2020 totaling 18 tackles and a sack. He played in all 13 games in 2019, and had 15 tackles, 2.5 were for a loss. Considered a sophomore, he would be immediately eligible in 2021 due to the NCAA allowing all transfers immediately eligible. Banks originally committed to Steve Addazio and Boston College in 2017, before flipping to Temple before National Signing Day.

The defensive line certainly is a position that could use some depth and possible upgrades in 2020. While Boston College finished in the Top 25 in sacks, they were only 60th in sacks per game, and only 8.5 of their 25 sacks came from the defensive line. It is unclear at this time who on the line will be returning as Chibueze Onwuka, Luc Bequette, TJ Rayam, and Brandon Barlow all have technically graduated but still could return given the new NCAA rule that basically did not count 2020 against eligibility.

Boston College already has landed two transfers on defense this offseason. Florida State safety/linebacker hybrid Jaiden Lars Woodbey and Temple linebacker Isaiah Graham Mobley have both committed to the Eagles.

