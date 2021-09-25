Boston College 41-Missouri 34: No Compromises

What. A. Game.

In Jeff Hafley's first out-of-conference game against a Power-5 opponent, the Boston College Eagles got the W in an instant classic with the Missouri Tigers. In a back-and-forth game that went to overtime, BC's stars made big plays to ice the game in the extra period.

Missouri opened the fourth quarter with a quick touchdown drive, culminating in a one-yard rushing touchdown to bring the game within three. The Eagles couldn't get anything going on the next drive, quickly going three-and-out and punting back to Mizzou.

The Tigers put together another touchdown drive, with quarterback Connor Bazelak making several clutch plays to extend the drive. Missouri's star running back, Tyler Badie, made a great catch and run to convert a third down and also punched the ball into the end zone to give Missouri the lead.

With just over six minutes remaining, the Eagles got the ball back down by four. Aided by a 15-yard penalty on the kickoff, BC began their drive with excellent field position. As they did for most of the game, BC leaned on their run game to move the ball down the field. Dennis Grosel converted a third down with a great throw on a slant to Zay Flowers. Travis Levy, the de facto closer in the running back room, had a great run where he bounced it outside and got the Eagles inside the ten.

But he grabbed the defender's facemask when he was trying to stiff-arm him, which resulted in a penalty. This moved BC back but they remained undeterred and converted the first down again. On 3rd & short inside the ten, Travis Levy took another handoff, trucked two defenders, and plunged into the end zone with 25 seconds remaining. After a Connor Lytton extra point, BC took a three-point lead.

However, it wasn't over just yet. Mizzou put together another solid drive, using the sideline and timeouts to get across the fifty-yard line with some time remaining. With just six seconds remaining, Connor Bazelak completed a quick out route to give Missouri a few more yards to make their field goal attempt easier. Kicker Harrison Mevis came on the field to attempt a 56-yard field goal, a career-long. Shockingly, Mevis booted it through the uprights to tie the game with no time left, sending the game to overtime.

Boston College got the ball first in overtime. Dennis Grosel completed a clutch pass to Travis Levy while rolling out on third-down, which put BC inside the ten. After Levy lost a yard running the ball, BC got back to the line quickly. As the Missouri defense was adjusted, Dennis Grosel got the ball, faked to the back, and lofted a perfect touchdown to Zay Flowers in the back of the end zone. After another Connor Lytton extra point, the onus now lay with the Missouri Tigers, who would need a touchdown to continue the game.

On the very next play, Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak dropped back to pass and threw a fade ball to the front corner of the end zone. But Brandon Sebastian, who got out-muscled by a Missouri receiver earlier in the game, made a beautiful interception to end the game. With the interception, BC secured a 41-34 victory.

