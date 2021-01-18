Monday Morning Reset: NFL Playoffs, and Coaching Carousel Updates

A look at some of the big news stories last week, and some of the big stories we will be following this week.

Boston College men's and women's basketball left South Bend Indiana with losses to Notre Dame on Saturday. Football gets ready for the early enrollees to get to campus, while both hockey teams continue to build upon their championship resumes.

Those are a few of the big stories that came out of last week. Here's a look at the hottest headlines from Boston College SI:

Center Alec Lindstrom Announces Return For 2021 Season

Boston College offers VJ Payne out of Georgia

Boston College Players Who Need to Step Up in Spring Practice

BC Men's Basketball: A Statistical Look Behind The Disappointing Season

Here are five storylines we are watching this week.

1. Men's basketball looks to bounce back. After a disappointing 80-70 loss to Notre Dame, the Eagles will face off in an early matchup on Wednesday against Virginia Tech. The Hokies, one of the biggest surprises in the ACC sit at 11-2 and are battling for the ACC Title. While Boston College at 3-10, need to figure out some of the issues that have led to a 1-6 start in conference.

2. Football alum aim for Super Bowl. AJ Dillon, Matt Milano and Tommy Sweeney all have the opportunity to play for their first Super Bowl appearance. The Green Bay Packers will face off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. While the Buffalo Bills have to take out the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

3. Coaching Carousel. Boston College has made it this far in the off-season without losing a coach. Early reports from Atlanta say that new head coach Arthur Smith might be interested in offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. This may just be a lot of smoke, but worth keeping an eye on.

4. Transfer Portal News: The portal has gone quiet for the Eagles as of late. But with seven players still in the portal, and BC still active searching for new Eagles there could be updates and news all week.

5. Aiming For The Top Spot: BC men's hockey drops the puck this weekend against UVM. After a weekend sweep of Merrimack, the Eagles currently trail UMass by four points, but the Minutemen have played four more games than the Eagles. In women's hockey the Eagles currently trail Providence by one point.

