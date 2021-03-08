Boston College Players Who Need To Step Up In Spring Practices

The Eagles open up spring practices in less than a week here are some players that need to have big springs.

Patrick Garwo: With David Bailey gone, Garwo and Travis Levy will be the remaining running backs with experience on the squad. Levy's strengths and limitations are pretty much known at this point as he enters year five of his BC career. Garwo on the other hand will most likely have the chance to solidify his role as the starting running back. He had an inconsistent 2020 season, hit by fumble problems and injuries. With transfer running back Alec Sinkfield and true freshmen Xavier Coleman and Lewis Bond nipping at his heels, he is going to need to show the staff he has what it takes to carry the load.

Kobay White: The graduate student wide receiver missed all of 2020 with a knee injury sustained during summer practice. Expected to be a key cog in the new passing attack, White had to watch as his teammates grew in the new system and earned the trust of new quarterback Phil Jurkovec. It is currently unknown if White will be available this spring, but if he is, this will be a big moment for the Pennsylvania receiver. He is going to need to stake his claim in this receiving corp and fight for his snaps.

Cam Horsley: The current depth chart at defensive tackle is a giant unknown. Based off his comments on Instagram, it looks like Luc Bequette will not be returning, while TJ Rayam and Chibueze Onwuka's statuses remain a giant question mark. That would leave Cam Horsley as the next man up. The true freshman had an incredible summer practice last year, making big plays seemingly every practice. We saw glimpses of that as he started to grab more snaps near the end of the season, finishing the year with 13 tackles. It looks like new transfer Khris Banks also will be battling for playing time as well, but look to Horsley as a key component for this defensive line.

Isaiah Graham Mobley: There is no position in more flux right now than the linebacker position. Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie both declared for the draft, leaving the Eagles without their two leading tacklers from 2020. Graham Mobley, a transfer from Temple is poised to fill one of those roles. A quick play making linebacker, he is battling for one of the key positions on this defense. A big spring should set him up to be a starter in 2021.

Spencer Witter: On the offensive side, there is no bigger question mark than the tight end position. Hunter Long, BC's All American tight end is heading to the NFL Draft, and there isn't a clear replacement on the roster. Charlie Gordinier, Drew McQuarrie and Joey Luchetti all could be names to watch for, but at this point Spencer Witter is the most seasoned. He showcased some pass catching ability last season, but could he step up to fill that TE1 role that was so important in BC's offense last year? That is a big question mark to watch in spring practice.

