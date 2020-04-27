Five Other Boston College Eagles Who Could Potentially Be Drafted In 2021

On Sunday, BC Bulletin broke down the seniors who could be potentially drafted in 2021. After publishing the article, and with prompting from many of our readers, we decided to look at what other players on the roster could be drafted next year. In the NFL, potential draftees just need to be out of high school for three years before they are draft eligible. Here are some other names who could potentially leave Boston College early for the draft, like running back AJ Dillon did in 2020.

Brandon Sebastian - Cornerback

Boston College has had some great defensive backs over the six years, but none are as NFL ready as Sebastian. He has good size, plays with swagger, and is closing in on earning the monicker of "lock down corner". His size and technique, with solid speed, will make his transition to the NFL smooth and attractive to scouts. Add on top of that a year with defensive back guru Jeff Hafley and Aazaar Abdul Rahim, and it is not hard to see Sebastian having a huge year for the Eagles.

Potential Draft Round: Third Round

Hunter Long - Tight End

Long is a prospect that NFL scouts are going to love. His traits are all perfect for the NFL level, he is big and tall, very fast and quick, with great hands. Long fits the versatile tight end mold that many teams are looking for. Finding a tight end who can catch the ball, create space, and out run linebackers is rare, and Long can do all of that. Many of his big catches came because defenses were selling out to stop the running game, so it will be a nice test to see how he handles a different system where he could be targeted more in 2020. But if he builds on his 28 catches in 2019, Long may consider heading to the NFL.

Potential NFL Draft Round: Fourth Round

Isaiah McDuffie - Linebacker

After missing most of 2019 due to injury, McDuffie was awareded a redshirt at the end of the season. However, he did see the field near the last three games and showed what a force he can be when healthy. In just three games played, McDuffie had two sacks and 24 tackles, and along with Max Richardson shut down Pittsburgh's offense. A dynamic linebacker, who gets all over the field, McDuffie is quick enough to play at the next level, and has a high football IQ that will make him a good fit at the next level.

Potential NFL Draft Round: Fourth-Fifth Round

David Bailey - Running Back

Like his fellow "Buffalo Boy" A.J. Dillon, Bailey is a physical running back that may want to jump to the NFL sooner rather than later. Bigger backs only get more wear on them the longer they stay at the collegiate level, which can turn off NFL scouts and lower their stock. Bailey has yet to be the feature back in a Boston College offense, but with Dillon departed he will get that chance in 2020. If Bailey can have a strong performance, and play anywhere to the level that Dillon did, he could find a home next year.

Potential NFL Draft Round: Fifth Round

Deon Jones - Safety

Jones, a transfer from Maryland will most likely be a starting safety in Jeff Hafley's defense. While he hasn't done anything of real note with the Terrapins, remember it only took Hafley a year to make Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette first round picks. While I don't think it's fair to compare Jones to that pair, he does have all the physical attributes to thrive in Hafley's system and see his stock rise. With a year in the starting lineup, and increased production, Jones could find his way on to an NFL team.

Potential NFL Draft Round: Sixth or Seventh Round

