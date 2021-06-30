Boston College Enters NIL Era With SOAR Program

A new era in college athletics is being met head on by Boston College with the new SOAR program

The big story around college athletics the past few months has the been the introduction of NIL legislation and rules. NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) is the ability for collegiate athletes to profit off themselves, through advertisements and endorsements, something that was prohibited previously. Ahead of tomorrow's start date when athletes can start to make these deals, Boston College is trying to be proactive and announced the start of the SOAR program.

“The SOAR program will give our student-athletes all the tools to help them reach their full potential in regards to building their brand and maximizing their opportunities in the NIL space,” said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft in a press release. “Being in a world-class city like Boston presents so many unique opportunities for our student-athletes to take advantage of, and provides them with the education and support to thrive in this new marketplace.”

Part of this new program is partnership with Opendorse and Athliance. Athliance, which give athletes the ability to disclose and track NIL opportunities through their app. Opendorse will allow athletes to enhance their personal branding through the communication department.

“This new partnership is in the best interest of our student-athletes,” said Kraft. “We are excited for the promise it holds for them in the coming years.”

