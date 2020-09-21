Boston College vs. UNC: Kickoff Time and TV Listings Announced

Boston College faces off with UNC on October 3rd at Alumni Stadium. Today, the league announced the start time of the game, which will be a 3:30pm (EST) kickoff. The big news is that the game will be on a major network with the game airing on the either ESPN or ABC. The exact channel will be announced next weekend.

Like the Texas State game, this game will also be played in front of no crowd. Only essential game personnel and media members will be allowed to attend the game.

UNC is 1-0 after an opening week win over the Syracuse Orange 31-6 on September 12th. Last week they had an open week, and this week they had their game against Charlotte cancelled after the 49ers had multiple positive COVID tests on the team, and wouldn't be able to field enough offensive linemen to play the game. That means the Tar Heels will have almost three weeks between games when they face off with Boston College.

Boston College (1-0) won their season opener against Duke on Saturday 26-6 at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Eagles forced five turnovers, while quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw for 300 yards in Jeff Hafley's first game as a BC head coach.

The Eagles return to action on Saturday at 6pm against Texas State, that game can be found on NESN+ in the Boston area. The full list of affiliates carrying the game include FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Midwest Plus, AT & T Sportsnet Pittsburgh Plus, FOX Sports Detroit Plus, FOX Sports North Plus, FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus, FOX Sports Southwest Plus, FOX Sports Prime Ticket and AT & T Sportsnet Vegas.

