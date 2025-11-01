Live Blog: Boston College Football vs No 12 Notre Dame
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles football team and No. 12 Notre Dame are set to face off in a Saturday-evening showdown starting at 3:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium.
ESPN is televising the matchup, which features the only two Catholic FBS Division 1 football teams in the United States—the game is called “The Holy War” for that very reason.
After starting their 2025 campaign 0-2 with losses to Miami and Texas A&M, the Fighting Irish (5-2), who fell to Ohio State last season in the CFP National Championship, have won five straight contests, including a 34-24 takedown of Southern California on Oct. 18 before going on a bye week.
The Eagles (1-7, 0-5 ACC), meanwhile, are off to one of their worst starts in program history and head into Saturday’s home game with a losing streak of seven in a row. The last time BC started a season 1-7 occurred in 1988.
This matchup marks the 26th all-time meeting between the two historic programs. Notre Dame possesses a 17-9 lead in the series.
Welcome to the Live Blog for Boston College football’s Week 10 matchup against the Fighting Irish.
LIVE BLOG
Pregame
- Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan Lonergan has been named the starter for the Eagles, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, after sitting the past two games behind senior Grayson James. James was reportedly banged up in BC's loss to Louisville, which is part of the reason he is questionable for Saturday's matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Notre Dame:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish earned a 34-24 home win over the USC Trojans on Oct. 18. Redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr only generated 136 yards through the air on 16-for-26 passing, including a touchdown and an interception. Junior running back Jeremiyah Love, however, rumbled for 228 yards and touchdown on 24 carries (9.5 AVG), carrying Notre Dame to its fifth win of the season, including its fifth consecutive victory.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their seventh straight loss at the hands of the Louisville Cardinals, 38-24, on Saturday Oct. 25. BC stayed competitive in the game until it relinquished a 67-yard touchdown run to Louisville's Keyjuan Brown with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter, which increased the Cardinals' lead to 14 points. Beforehand, with 6:17 left in the fourth, senior quarterback Grayson James tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jeremiah Franklin to cut BC's deficit to 31-24, but the explosive run play by Brown with time winding down marked the final blow in the Eagles' road loss.
Last Meeting: The last time Boston College and Notre Dame met was on Nov. 19, 2022. Notre Dame dominated Boston College, 44-0, in South Bend, Ind.