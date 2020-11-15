Game Observations (Offense): Notre Dame 45 Boston College 31

Boston College (5-4) was defeated by the Fighting Irish (8-0) on Saturday 45-31 in the latest installment of the Holy War. Here are some of the observations we made watching the game on the offense.

* Phil Jurkovec had easily his worst game as an Eagle, but the revelation after the game answered why. He seemed off, his throws were inaccurate, and he finished completing below 50% of his throws. But the fact that he separated his shoulder two weeks ago and was still playing a) shows a lot about his toughness and b) explains why his passes looked so off. Knowing that completely changed how I viewed this game.

* That being said, hopefully when he heals, Jurkovec will start looking Hunter Long's way more often. Seems like every game now the announcers are pointing out how wide open he is.

* Not a big fan of the get the ball short to Zay Flowers and try to let his quickness get them yards in space. He spends too much time trying to deke and juke and ends up going no where. This happens every game too. Just attack with your speed!

* CJ Lewis's injury could have not have come at a worse time. If he was able to run the ball (which he couldn't) he had the whole field in front of him. Thankfully whatever was bothering him didn't keep him out of the game.

* Jaelen Gill had probably his best game as an Eagle. You can just see his confidence growing in the offense, and it will be very exciting next year when BC has a wide receiver corp of Gill, Lewis, Flowers, Kobay White and Ethon Williams/Taji Johnson.

* But he again added to his highlight reel with incredible body control in the end zone on his touchdown catch.

* BC ran the ball effectively when they actually did run the ball. Thought both David Bailey and Travis Levy looked strong and both averaged over 4.5 yards a carry. Just hard to consistently run the ball, when your are down multiple scores late in the game.

* The 4th down run with Travis Levy was not a good call. Hafley defended it after the game, but I am from the school where you do not start in a shotgun set on 4th down. BC should have had two play options there, one run it with a Jurkovec sneak (though that was a LONG one yard), or power with Bailey. Also, challenging the spot of the ball there might not have been a bad choice either.

* Thought the offensive line did what they needed to do. They had the mistake from Lindstrom which was huge, but they only allowed one sack, and Jurkovec was only hit once. Running game was solid.

* All in all you add in that mistake, and the fumble by Alec Lindstrom and interception by Jurkovec and you have your game.