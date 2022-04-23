Boston College & Notre Dame Football Game Time Announced

Eagles and Fighting Irish face off, and the time is now know.

Boston College has another kickoff time, as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish announced their complete home schedule on Saturday. Per their announcement, the Eagles and Irish will play at 2:30pm on November 19th in South Bend, a game that will be featured on NBC. The "Holy War" has been played 25 times already, with the Irish holding a 16-9 edge in the matchup.

This game will feature a home coming for a handful of Eagles. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec already played against his former team in 2020, but this will be the first time he has returned to South Bend since his transfer. Offensive coordinator John McNulty returns as well, after leaving the Irish to take his current role with the Eagles. Finally, tight end George Takacs, who transferred to Boston College will face off with his former team as well.

Boston College opens their season against Rutgers on September 3rd. The timing of that game has yet to be announced.

