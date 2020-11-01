Game Observations (Offense): #1 Clemson 34 Boston College 28

Boston College took an early lead, but couldn't hold on against Clemson, who dominated in the second half. Here are some quick observations on the offense.

* Phil Jurkovec had another warrior-esque game for the Eagles. He looked confident and accurate in the first half hitting his receivers for two touchdowns. And when the game came down to his play, he wasn't able to make the throws, but boy did he take some hits. Worried about his health near the end of this game. Glad he seems to be okay.

* He had a tough second half, going 3-14 for 43 yards. Most of this was the due to the relentless pressure from the Tigers. He never seemed to get comfortable, and most of his throws were off target.

* Offensive line I thought played pretty well given the talent of the Tigers. They allowed four sacks, and had three penalties against them. Like every other unit it was a tale of two halves. They were pretty dominant in the first half, but struggled after halftime.

* Zay Flowers had a touchdown catch along with 63 yards. But he also had at least two drops that I counted. Good game, not a great one.

* CJ Lewis, it seems like his name is going to come up week after week. His touchdown catch was one of the niftiest I've seen this season. Five catches, and Lewis again is showing what he can do, even in big games.

* The offense in general got dominated in the second half. A combination of really good pressure by the Clemson defense, some questionable play calls by BC and good coverage on BC's weapons.

* Jeff Hafley said after the game that BC was going for more deep balls on the second to last drive because they thought it was there. Personally not a big fan of those pass calls, they are lower percentage plays, there must have been some 6-7 yard passes they could have gone to instead.

* Rushing attack was just not there tonight. BC ran the ball 34 times for 67 yards, and it felt like most of those rushing yards came in the first half. They couldn't bounce it to the outside because Clemson was too fast, and the interior runs were there, but it wasn't very consistent.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC