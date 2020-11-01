SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Game Observations (Offense): #1 Clemson 34 Boston College 28

A.J. Black

Boston College took an early lead, but couldn't hold on against Clemson, who dominated in the second half. Here are some quick observations on the offense.

* Phil Jurkovec had another warrior-esque game for the Eagles. He looked confident and accurate in the first half hitting his receivers for two touchdowns. And when the game came down to his play, he wasn't able to make the throws, but boy did he take some hits. Worried about his health near the end of this game. Glad he seems to be okay.

* He had a tough second half, going 3-14 for 43 yards. Most of this was the due to the relentless pressure from the Tigers. He never seemed to get comfortable, and most of his throws were off target. 

* Offensive line I thought played pretty well given the talent of the Tigers. They allowed four sacks, and had three penalties against them. Like every other unit it was a tale of two halves. They were pretty dominant in the first half, but struggled after halftime. 

* Zay Flowers had a touchdown catch along with 63 yards. But he also had at least two drops that I counted. Good game, not a great one. 

* CJ Lewis, it seems like his name is going to come up week after week. His touchdown catch was one of the niftiest I've seen this season. Five catches, and Lewis again is showing what he can do, even in big games. 

* The offense in general got dominated in the second half. A combination of really good pressure by the Clemson defense, some questionable play calls by BC and good coverage on BC's weapons. 

* Jeff Hafley said after the game that BC was going for more deep balls on the second to last drive because they thought it was there. Personally not a big fan of those pass calls, they are lower percentage plays, there must have been some 6-7 yard passes they could have gone to instead. 

* Rushing attack was just not there tonight. BC ran the ball 34 times for 67 yards, and it felt like most of those rushing yards came in the first half. They couldn't bounce it to the outside because Clemson was too fast, and the interior runs were there, but it wasn't very consistent. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Silverdollar
Silverdollar

Offensive review: many of clemson player's families wearing masks during game and high fiving!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Boston College vs. #1 Clemson (12:00PM, ABC)

Our in game analysis and discussion as Boston College takes on Clemson

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College vs. #1 Clemson: Predictions and Final Thoughts

Our prediction for tomorrow's game between Boston College and undefeated Clemson

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Report: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to Miss BC Game After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The Tigers will be down their signal caller as Lawrence will reportedly miss Saturday's game against the Eagles.

A.J. Black

by

Kilroy12

Clemson Roars Back to Defeat Boston College 34-28

BC led for three quarters, but couldn't close out the Eagles who fall to 4-3.

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Boston College vs. Clemson: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Series History

TV listings for the Clemson - Boston College game, and radio channel to listen

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Spread Drops in Boston College vs. Clemson Game

The Eagles will have to overcome huge odds if they are to win on Saturday

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Game Thread: Boston College vs. Georgia Tech (4:00PM, ACCN)

An in-depth discussion as the game progresses

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

BC Roundtable: Discussing the First Half of the Season, Hafley, & Clemson

Three journalists talk about Boston College, and the upcoming big matchup with Clemson

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Five Questions Boston College Has To Answer to Defeat Clemson

The odds are stacked against them but what does Boston College need to do to beat the Tigers?

A.J. Black

by

Thomas Rayam

An Open Letter to Fans of the New England Patriots

Can I suggest another team to root for over the next month?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black