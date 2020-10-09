SI.com
Boston College vs. Pitt: How to Watch, Channel, Time, Streaming Info

A.J. Black

Boston College looks to get back in the win column on Saturday when they face off with the Pitt Panthers. Last year the two teams battled in the last game of the regular season, a game the Eagles won 26-19. This year, the Eagles have a new coach and a new system, while Pitt has one of the best defense in the country. 

Here is all the information you need to connect to the game.

When: 4:00 pm

Current Vegas Odds: Pitt (-6.5)

Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny around 76 degrees at kickoff

Television: ACCN (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Kelsey Riggs)....Herzlich & Cotter will be announcing remotely. 

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM, Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan and Scott Mutryn. 

Streaming: ESPN App (Your cable company needs to have the ACCN for this to work)

Satellite Radio: SIRI 137 (Streaming 955)

Game Preview: Check out our final thoughts and predictions by clicking here.

Podcast: If you haven't already listened to the BC Bulletin podcast with AJ and Eric make sure to listen below. You can also find our podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

