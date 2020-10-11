Game Observations (Offense): Boston College 31 Pitt 30

It was another thrilling win, as Boston College survived Pitt in overtime 31-30. Here are some observations on the Eagles offense.

* Phil Jurkovec had a good game, especially given the pressure he was facing. Still holds on to the ball just a little too long, and had that strip in the red zone. But other than that threw for 358 yards against a very good Pitt defense. As good as he has looked (he is the first BC quarterback to throw for 300 yards in 3 of 4 first starts), he has tons of room to improve. That should be a very exciting thought for BC fans.

* Zay Flowers, offensive MVP of the game. Had three touchdowns, but it could have been four if he hadn't dropped a wide open TD in the end zone. But can't hate on that, still an incredible game for the sophomore who should be getting his 2nd ACC Wide Receiver of the Week award.

* The offensive line had a rough game. They allowed five sacks, and BC's rushing attack averaged 2.5 yards per game (minus Jurkovec's stats). This was not a pretty game in terms of pass blocking. Pitt's pass rush was everything as advertised. The BC front five struggled in that second half

* BC really struggled when Pitt started on sitting on Jurkovec rolling out. This will be one of those things that the Eagles will need to build upon as the year progresses.

* Not a big fan of Frank Cignetti's play calling in the second half. I understand what he was going for, he wanted to try and neutralize the Pitt pass rush, but there had to be a play action in there somewhere. It became very predictable: run, run, pass punt. When the run wasn't happening, it left Jurkovec in a very precarious position where Pitt could tee off knowing the pass was coming. Hopefully this was just a blip in play calling.

* BC got VERY lucky that the two fumbles were called down. Watching the replay, Patrick Garwo/David Bailey looked down, but the Eagles have to be much more careful with the ball

* Kind of crazy that we may consider that Hunter Long had a "quiet game" today. Finished the day with six catches for 93 yards, and that was with the Pitt defense focused on him all day

* CJ Lewis continues to be a very solid producer for the Eagles. Wasn't a perfect day though for the wide receiver as he had a drop later in the game. Think he is doing a fine job filling in for Kobay White at the X receiver slot.

* Cleaner games in terms of penalties, only two called on the offense.