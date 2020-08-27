Former and Current Boston College Players  React to Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

The country has been rocked over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29 year old black man from Kenosha, Wisconsin. On Wednesday, NBA players boycotted playoff games, causing all scheduled games to be postponed. Other leagues like MLB, MLS and WNBA also had games postponed due to players sitting out in protest. Various Boston College players, current and former, also went to social media to use their voice and just the protest

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons

Sports Illustrated also had a very interesting read on his work that you can check out here.

Linebacker Max Richardson

Richardson also addressed the issue during media availability on Wednesday

"When that happened, it's a terrible tragedy by the way, but the leadership council, we shot some text messages back and forth and we said every position group's gotta be aware of this," Richardson explained. "So when we went into our lunch and our team dinner yesterday, every table we sat down at, we just thought we'd make notice, 'Hey, did you guys see what happened in Wisconsin the other day?' and to have that conversation. Because, although we're in camp and our job is to wake up and play football, we need to be aware of what's going on and we need to know that there are things going on in this country that aren't right."

He further elaborated:

"It's not political," Richardson said. "It has nothing to do with the election. This is a difference between right and wrong. And what happened to Jacob Blake was a tragedy and I'm hoping that all 120 guys on our team have seen the video and are aware. That's what we're working for."

His tweets were shared by head coach Jeff Hafley as well, with the comment "We are fortunate and proud to have leaders like @amillian_14 and many others on our team."

Defensive Coordinator Tem Lukabu

Women's Basketball forward Taylor Soule, retweeted this:

Former Boston College guard Jerome Robinson retweeted a handful of tweets including this

