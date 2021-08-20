Boston College Football Practice News & Notes for Thursday

An update on Thursday’s practice and a look at who has stood out.

On Thursday, Boston College held another practice, their sixth of the summer. Focusing on situational football, the Eagles practiced for two hours in the Fish Field House. Here are all the updates from the school’s media reports along with quotes from Jeff Hafley.

Second Scrimmage Date Set

Each summer the team usually holds two scrimmages, the first held just a little under a week ago. Jeff Hafley talked about the second scrimmage details. ““We're going to just play,” said Hafley. “Offense on one sideline, defense on the other sideline, play clock running, put the ball down, first down and let’s see what happens. Continue to build … sub in and out. Get the coaches off the field, let the players play. Just let them play. Don't tell them where to line up. Don't tell them what to do. Don't give them any alerts. Let them go play football. Then watch it and grade it and really see where we're at.”

Position Switch During Camp

Boston College offensive lineman Dwayne Allick is moving to defensive tackle to help a position depleted with injuries. Allick a redshirt freshman from DeMatha Catholic in Maryland played defensive tackle in high school, and at 6-2 305 pounds he is a natural fit to help.

The Eagles have already lost defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka for the season after an injury to his achilles. According to Hafley four out of their five defensive lineman were out for the previous scrimmage. Cam Horsley and Khris Banks both have been present and participating at practice.

Jaden Williams With a Big Play….Again

Freshman wide receiver Jaden Williams has been a revelation this summer, making a number of explosive plays for the Eagles. Thursday’s practice was no different as he took another 40 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Phil Jurkovec to the house.

But he hasn’t been the only freshman wide receiver turning heads this summer. Lewis Bond from Kenwood Illinois has also made some big catches.

Add these two in to a wide receiver room that has Zay Flowers, Kobay White, Jaelen Gill, and CJ Lewis and you can see why there is buzz around this position.

Defensive Ends Continue to Stand Out

Marcus Valdez a leader on the defense had a fumble recovery and continues to have a strong camp, while Shitta Sillah had a sack. If Sillah can step up, he has all the tools to become one of the starting ends this upcoming season. Freshman Ty Clemons from Alabama, against had a big play and continues to be a name to watch for.

Deon Jones is Slowly Returning

Jones who suffered a knee injury wore a yellow non contact jersey during practice today. The graduate transfer safety from Maryland is working his way back on the field, but this may explain why Jason Maitre is getting some snaps at safety as well. We will have to wait and see if Jones is ready at the start of the season, but truth be told BC could probably wait until the Missouri game before he was needed.

Running Back Room Continues to Make Big Plays

Pat Garwo and freshman Xavier Coleman both had touchdown receptions during the practice. The new look running backs position has been hitting big plays all summer and with the emphasis on being able to catch the ball as well, should make this a versatile group.

