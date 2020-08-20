Boston College Football Practice Report: Reports and Notes (8/20)

Boston College held their 13th practice of the summer on Thursday in the Fish Field House. Although practice was closed to the media, we received reports from the school and here are some news and observations:

* Many have wondered why Jaelen Gill has not been mentioned in the press releases. He was featured today, with multiple plays and had a big catch off a throw by Sam Johnson that school showed off on social media. He was wearing #87 today.

* Izaiah Henderson, a young defensive tackle that is worth watching for, had a sack in today's practice.

* John Lamot had a big play today, blowing up a play at the line of scrimmage.

* Patrick Garwo had a long run today. The redshirt freshman should be in line for a bigger role in 2020.

* Joey Luchetti, who played a lot of defensive end in 2019, is back at tight end and had a catch up the middle from Phil Jurkovec

* Cam Horsley is in the report yet again, teaming up for a sack with Marcus Valdez. Based off these reports, Hafley is going to need to get Horsley playing time sooner rather than later. Even as a true freshman he sounds like a play maker, and the defense could really use players like that.

* Josh DeBerry and Mike Palmer had pass breakups, while Deon Jones (who spoke to the media after practice) forced a field goal in red zone drills.

* Dennis Grosel, who Jeff Hafley praised for his growth on Wednesday, connected with Ethon Williams for a long pass.

* If you have been following along on the site, you are aware of the Jurkovec-Flowers connection. Zay Flowers had a forty yard catch from the transfer quarterback today. These two seem explosive together, and should get BC fans really excited about the potential of this offense.

