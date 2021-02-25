Boston College 2021 NFL Pro Day Announced

COVID-19 has altered many different events in college sports. As we all know, there were multiple games postponed because of the virus, and fans have yet to be allowed at many of the venues. This year, the NFL Combine and pro days will be drastically different. The Combine is off, because of medical advice received, all workouts will be done at the campuses in a pro day format. In a memo obtained from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL layouts their plan

Consistent with medical and public health advice, the 2021 Combine will be conducted in a different format. There will be no in-person workouts at the Combine. Instead, any workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses. We will work with the schools to encourage consistency in testing and drills across pro days and ensure that all clubs have access to video from those workouts, irrespective of whether the club is represented at a particular workout.

Boston College will be holding their Pro Day on May 26th in the Fish Field House. Teams can attend these pro days to watch the events, and tapes of the drills will be sent to other scouts who can't make it according to Pelissero.

This year Boston College has four players that have officially declared for the NFL Draft

* Tight end Hunter Long

* Linebacker Max Richardson

* Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie

* Defensive lineman Max Roberts

