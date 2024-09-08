Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Wins New England Football Writers Weekly Gold Helmet Award
Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos has won the first New England Football Writers Gold Helmet Award of the season.
The Waycross, Ga., native has had an impressive start to his junior campaign, going 19-of-26 for 340 yards and six touchdowns as well as 15 rush attempts for 81 yards and a touchdown.
He has led the Eagles to a perfect 2-0 record in 2024 so far, a 28-13 win over the then-No. 10 ranked Florida State Seminoles on Labor Day Night and a 56-0 shutout win over Duquesne on Saturday evening.
The honor is one of multiple that Castellanos has received since the start of the season. He also earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List on Tuesday which highlights the top eight quarterbacks each week in college football.
Castellanos is one of two recipients of the weekly award, joining Springfield College fullback Arsen Shtefan, who tallied 26 rush attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown in the team’s 38-32 win over Western New England on Friday night.
The NEFW will give out weekly awards as well as annual awards at the end of the season.
“For the tenth straight year, the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation is the presenting sponsor for both the weekly and end-of-year Gold Helmet Awards presented to student-athletes from FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III institutions throughout New England,” wrote the NEFW.
According to the website, the weekly recipients will be honored at the NEFW Captains and Awards banquet on Thursday, Dec. 12.