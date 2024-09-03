Boston College Quarterback Thomas Castellanos Named to Davey O'Brien Award’s Great 8
Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos was named to the Davey O'Brien Award's Week 1 Great 8 List.
The list which is released by the Davey O'Brien Foundation features the top eight quarterbacks of the week.
The junior made the list for his performance in the Eagles 28-13 win over the Florida State Seminoles on Monday night. During the game, Castellanos went 10-for-16 for 106 yards and two touchdowns as well as had 14 rush attempts for 73 yards and a touchdown.
The Waycross, Ga., native joins a list of top-tier quarterbacks that also had impressive performances in their Week 1 games. Alongside Castellanos on the list is Penn State's Drew Allar, Syracuse's Kyle McCord, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, North Texas' Chandler Morris, USC's Miller Moss, Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia, and Miami's Cam Ward.
According to the official press release, with Castellanos receiving the weekly honor, he will be added to the Davey O'Brien Award Midseason Watch List.
"Castellanos, Morris, Moss and Pavia are now officially added to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Midseason Watch List," wrote the Davey O'Brien Foundation. "With the additions, that list now stands at 40 members. The other four players recognized in week one had previously been named to the preseason watch list."
Below is a list of each quarterback on the list and how each performed over the weekend.
Drew Allar
Allar went 11-for-16 for 216 yards and three touchdowns as well as tallied six rush attempts for 44 yards in Penn State's 34-12 win over West Virginia.
Kyle McCord
McCord had a spectacular debut with the Orange after transferring from Ohio State during the offseason. In Week 1, he went 27-for-39 for 354 yards and four touchdowns in Syracuse's 38-22 win over Ohio.
Jalen Milroe
Milroe had a nearly perfect outing in Alabama's 63-0 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday night. He went 7-for-9 for 200 yards and three touchdowns as well as had ten rush attempts for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Chandler Morris
Morris led North Texas to a 52-38 win over South Alabama over the weekend. He went 32-for-41 for 415 yards and three touchdowns as well as scored two touchdowns on five carries. His passing yards were the most among players on the list.
Miller Moss
Moss led the comeback that gave USC a 27-20 win over the LSU Tigers in Las Vegas on Sunday night. During the victory, he went 27-for-36 for 378 yards and a touchdown.
Diego Pavia
Pavia went 12-for-16 for 190 yards and one touchdown as well as had 26 rush attempts for 104 yards and a touchdown in Vanderbilt's 34-27 overtime win against Virginia Tech which included the game-tying passing touchdown with 1:51 left in the game and the go-ahead rushing touchdown in overtime to give the Commodores the lead and eventual win.
Cam Ward
Ward led Miami to a 41-17 win over in-state rival the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. During the victory, he went 26-for-35 for 385 yards and three touchdowns as well as had three rush attempts for 33 yards.