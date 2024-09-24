Boston College Running Back Turbo Richard Reveals How He Got Nickname
Boston College running back Turbo Richard has impressed throughout the early part of his freshman campaign.
So far during the 2024 season, the Hickory, N.C., native has appeared in all four games for the Eagles and has tallied 30 rush attempts for 151 yards and one touchdown which came in Boston College’s 23-19 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Richard scored on an 11-yard run in the second quarter.
On Tuesday, Richard spoke about his performance in Saturday’s contest, specifically the touchdown that not only put Boston College on the board, but also in front.
“I felt like there was a lot of factors that played into that touchdown,” said Richard. “I couldn’t do it by myself. Of course, I had the O-Line, couldn’t do it without them and I thank them every day for the things they do for me and Coach Huggins helping me at practice, helping me get better on things, being able to make that happen and just knowing, just scoring that touchdown, just trusting my training and just knowing the preparation paid off.”
The Northwestern High School product was a three-star recruit from the class of 2024 and ranked No. 1,395 nationally, No. 105 in running backs, and No. 18 in the state of S.C., as well as was the sixth-highest ranked recruit in the Eagles class (.8550 rating), according to 247Sports Composite.
Richard also revealed that Turbo is a nickname and explained where he got it from.
“It’s just a nickname,” said Richard. “My coach gave it to me [at] nine years old, we’ll just race after practice and I just win every race. He just gave me the name Turbo.”
Richard and the Eagles will look to continue their strong start to the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ACC Network.