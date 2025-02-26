Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku Speaks on His Growth at NFL Scouting Combine
INDIANAPOLIS — Donovan Ezeiruaku himself didn't fully realize the impact he had made on the Boston College football program until after suited up for the Eagles for the final time.
After the Eagles' victory over Pitt to close out the regular season, a number of the team's freshmen and sophomores came up to thank the team captain for his guidance, something Ezeiruaku was initially surprised, and almost confused by.
"They came up to me and they was like, ‘Don, I really appreciate you for everything,’ Ezeiruaku said at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. "The type of person I am, I didn't really understand, like, ‘What are you talking about? I'm just being who I am. If I can talk to you, give you a little wisdom, that's what I'm supposed to do.’
The leadership that Ezeiruaku sees as essential is part of what the edge rusher hopes will make him a first-round selection in the upcoming NFL draft. This week in Indianapolis, Ezeiruaku is set to participate in on-field workouts and interviews with NFL teams at the annual Combine. He'll look to prove his character to teams in individual interviews.
"That speaks to who I am as a person, and that speaks to why they elected me as captain," Ezeiruaku said of his teammates' praise for him. "It was just kinda a like a maybe like a surreal moment in a way, to understand that, ‘okay. I actually had an impact here at this school."
The chance to become the fourth Boston College player selected in the first round in the last decade is right in front of Ezeiruaku.
"Obviously a dream come true," Ezeiruaku said of what it would mean to be selected in Round 1. "Something that I've been wanting to do since I was 7 years old playing this game."
In the pre-draft process, Ezeiruaku has been relying on his former Eagles teammates who have been selected in drafts of recent years. He has a long lineage to rely on, as at least one Boston College player has been selected in each the draft in each of the past 11 years.
"I talked to Zay [Flowers] for sure and Zion [Johnson] and Christian Mahogany and Elijah Jones. They pretty much told me, ‘This is the time to lock in. Take these couple months, and it'll go by fast, but it's gonna be the longest year of your life.'"
Ezeiruaku explained that the transition from college to the NFL, already difficult enough, is hectic because after the college season ends in November or December, preparation for the draft starts almost immeadietly after. Then, just weeks after the draft, teams start rookie mini camp and optional team activities. There's only a few months of rest available before training camp kicks off in July or August.
But Ezeiruaku NFL mentors also told him to enjoy the whole pre-draft process for all of its hecticness. Having fun and enjoying the process was something Ezeiruaku also put a focus on during his last year with Boston College. He says it was a key to the growth he worked toward, with his sack total sky rocketing from two in 2023 to 16.5 in 2024.
"Just having a lot more fun, playing free within [defensive coordinator Tim Lewis' scheme], and just not putting a lot of pressure on myself to chase plays. ... Going back to what got me here in the first place when I was just having fun flying to the football and playing free."
Lewis' coaching was a significant part in Ezeiruaku's path to being named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, and so was senior offensive analyst Doug Marrone. The former NFL head coach played a pivotal part in Ezeraiku's game preparation. Marrone would meet with the front seven every Wednesday during the season to dissect the small weaknesses in offensive linemen that could be taken advantage of.
"He's a very knowledgeable coach. He's been doing it for a long time, and it was really cool to have somebody of that caliber a dial away and we could sit in a room for a couple hours and just study and diagnose tape."
On top of film, Ezeraiku also had the chance to improve his game by going against several talented offensive linemen over the years at Boston College. He'll be joined by one of the Eagles' offensive linemen at the Combine this week, and also believes a redshirt junior will uphold the standard along the front line.
"It's definitely sharpened my game a lot, going against Ozzy Trapillo since I first stepped on campus as a 17 year old. And then we got guys like Jude Bowry, who's up and coming as well. And it really helps. Iron sharpens iron."
Ezeiruaku not only believes the offensive line group has a bright future, but the program as a whole. He says he believes that head coach Bill O'Brien has the program "on the cusp" of breaking through.
After an All-American season, it's undeniable that Ezeiruaku has done his part to put the program on the right trajectory.