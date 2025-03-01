Boston College's Ozzy Trapilo Describes 'Surreal' Experience of the NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS — Boston College offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo has followed in the foot steps of his late father, Steve, in multiple stages of his career.
Steve passed away at just 39 years old of a heart attack in 2004. Ozzy was just 2 years old when his father passed away.
But Steve set the path that his son has now followed. The two both attended and played at Boston College High School before playing at Boston College. Steve played guard, Ozzy played tackle. In the two's time with the Eagles, both earned first-team all-conference honors, with Steve being named to the First-team All-East in 1986, then Ozzy First-team All-ACC in 2024.
Now, Ozzy will look to take another step from his father; being selected in the NFL draft.
Steve was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1986 draft. This week, Ozzy is participating in the NFL Scouting Combine, looking to show off his skills to NFL teams.
"It definitely enters my mind," Ozzy said of the opportunity to continue to follow his father's path. "I've definitely had my own journey throughout this, but it is cool to follow along in his footsteps while simultaneously creating my own."
The chance to participate in the Combine itself, getting one step closer to accomplishing his ultimate career goal, is already a "surreal" moment for Ozzy.
"This is something I've dreamed of since I was a little boy. So being able to be here right now, it's been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember."
Ozzy was a three-year starter for the Eagles, earning All-ACC honors in the past two seasons. He was a versatile piece along the Boston College offensive line, starting 24 games at right tackle, 10 at left tackle and one at both right and left guard spots. He credits its versatility to the coaching staff at Boston College.
"The coaches at BC have always been incredible. Every head coach, o-line coach, offensive coordinator, they've all done a great job eaching the techniques that they wanna be taught."
Ozzy is prepared to play any position NFL teams ask him to. All four of the positions he's played encourage the physicality that he embraces.
"I don't know if I enjoy one more than the other. Winning a rep versus a guy is always gonna feel good. There's something about having a a run play where you get the guy on his back. I mean, that's always gonna feel incredible."
This past season, Ozzy worked with Eagles' offensive line coach Matt Applebaum on being able to reanchor himself. As a 6-foot-8, 309-pound tackle, Ozzy's height requires a few different techniques for him to properly bend and get set.
"The ability to kick your feet back, refit your hands, sort of lower your hips and raise their center of gravity, and just re anchor yourself, especially in the pass protection situations."
After the coaching staff at Boston College helped Ozzy, he has confidence in them to continue growing the program following a 7-6 season in the first under head coach Bill O'Brien.
"There's a lot of guys, we have a lot of talented players coming up. I think coach O'Brien's gonna do great things for the program."
Ozzy will participate in on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, with workouts for the offensive line beginning at 1 p.m. ET.