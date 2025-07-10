Boston College Misses Out on 3-Star DT to ACC Foe
While the Boston College staff has put together an incredible offseason thus far on the recruiting trail, the Eagles did receive a bit of bad news on Thursday as a long time 2026 target officially committed to another school within the ACC.
3-Star defensive lineman Amier Clarke from Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on social media, choosing the Yellow Jackets over Boston College, Syracuse and Rutgers.
The 6-foot-2, 290 lb. prospect is ranked as the No. 121 player in the nation at his position and the No. 137 player in the Sunshine State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. As a junior in 2024, he finished with 48 tackles and elevel sacks, showing his ability to both stop the run and rush the passer.
While missing out on a talented prospect like Clarke is certainly less than ideal, Boston College does already hold five other defensive line commits in the 2026 class, and 10 commits total on the defensive side of the ball.
As of now, the Eagles' summer surge looks to be slowing down a bit as the offseason progresses, but there is still work to be done in the 2026 class for O'Brien and the staff. Despite nearly 30 commitments, Boston College has been unable to land a linebacker in the upcoming class, and will need to secure a bit more defensive talent overall likely.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- WR Nyqir Helton, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 06/27/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)