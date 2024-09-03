Boston College’s Treshaun Ward Named ACC RB of the Week
There’s plenty to like about what Boston College did in its 2024 debut Monday night against then-No. 10 Florida State. One of the brightest spots for the Eagles was their rushing attack that was led by a former Seminole.
Treshaun Ward averaged 6.4 yards per carry while gaining 138 all-purpose yards against the now-unranked Seminoles. He was just as dangerous as a receiver, scoring once on a 13-yard pass and gaining 42 yards on another pass. For his performance, Ward was named the ACC’s Running Back of the Week on Tuesday.
“He’s found a home here at BC,” first-year coach Bill O’Brien said. “He practices very hard, has a very business-like approach to everything he does, does a lot in the community just like a lot of these guys do, and he’s great fit here. Wish we could have him for more than one season. He had a good game tonight behind an offensive line that really paved the way.”
If not for an outstanding offensive performance from No. 12 Miami against Florida, one of Boston College’s offensive linemen might’ve won a weekly award themselves. The Eagles’ line dominated a defensive line with high round NFL Draft prospects on it to the tune of 263 rushing yards and an average of 5.1 yards per carry. The Eagles also held possession for all 39 minutes, 9 seconds, including all but 49 seconds of the first quarter.
“Our guys communicated well,” O’Brien said. “They knew game plan well and were well prepared. The players executed and that’s key.”
Boston College (1-0) will be back in action in their home-opener against Duquesne (0-1), who is coming off a 49-10 loss to Toledo this past week.