Boston College's Treshaun Ward on Winning ACC RB of the Week 'It Meant A Lot'
Boston College running back Treshaun Ward had a stellar performance in his Eagles debut on Monday night.
While playing against his former team, the Plant City, Fla., native had 12 rush attempts for 77 yards and three receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in Boston College’s 28-13 win over the Florida State Seminoles. Ward’s receiving statistics led the team in the most receptions and yards.
On Wednesday, Ward spoke about his performance and how his development throughout the offseason led him to that moment.
"Our preparation," said Ward. "When it came to our preparation through fall camp and then up to scout teaming, scouting for Florida State, our preparation ultimately got me to that."
The graduate credited his teammates for helping him have the performance he did that led him to winning ACC Running Back of the Week, specifically mentioning the offensive line.
“It wasn’t just me as well,” said Ward. “Our O-Line had a helluva job opening up lanes, even that with the quarterback, having him a good pocket to set up there and throw, and when it comes to that, I feel like it was more of a team award than just an individual award to me. Thankful to my teammates, thankful for my O-Linemen but winning that award, first time for me I think, win an award like that, it meant a lot.”
