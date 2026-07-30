Boston College Safety KP Price Named to 2026 All-ACC Preseason Team, Vows to Lead by Example

Boston College football safety KP Price, who led the Eagles in tackles in 2024 and 2025, has been named to the 2026 All-ACC Preseason Team, the conference announced Wednesday afternoon.

A 2025 team captain and program representative at ACC Kickoff in both 2025 and 2026, Price is the first Eagle to land this honor since offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (Detroit Lions) and pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku (Dallas Cowboys) did so in 2023.

Leader in the secondary!

Congrats @KpPrice_ on being named to the 2026 All-ACC Preseason Team pic.twitter.com/fITeagX2Oh — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) July 29, 2026

Native to Baltimore, Md., Price has served as the lynchpin of BC’s secondary ever since the end of his freshman year, when he got his first-career start in the Fenway Bowl, in which he tallied four tackles and blocked a 45-yard field goal en route to a 23-14 defeat of then-No. 14 SMU.

In 2024, he started all 13 games at strong safety, racking up 85 tackles, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, and five pass break-ups. He put together five games of nine or more tackles and finished the year on a high note once again, recording a toe-tap interception in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium against Nebraska.

Last season, Price started all 12 games for the Eagles, including three at linebacker, manufacturing 94 tackles, three TFLs, three quarterback hits, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery, which resulted in All-ACC Second-Team honors.

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Price is fit for the next level after he completes his final year on the Heights this fall as the team’s ultimate leader, regardless of offense and defense.

Despite watching 30 of his former teammates enter the transfer portal this offseason, he decided to stay back for one last hurrah and cement a lifelong legacy with the program, which he spoke on at ACC Kickoff less than two weeks ago.

“Me coming back, this is the place,” Price said. “This is the place I belong. I was called to it. I rely much on my faith, [and] making my decision to come back, it was really easy. I’m just excited to be back, excited to lead the team, and excited for the new faces and to embrace where we are, keeping everything moving forward one day at a time.”

As one of the longest-tenured players on the team with the most starting experience, Price said that he hopes to lead by example and be a shoulder to lean on for all the new faces of the program, which includes over 50 players between transfers and new freshmen combined.

“Just speaking up when I need to say anything, or really just showing it by example,” Price said. “I’ve been around the game. I know a lot of football and [have] been coached well by all of our coaches. So it’s really just spreading my knowledge to any young guys and transfers, [answering] questions.”

He continued: “Really, even off the field, I have a good wealth of knowledge. But young guys mainly, specifically, if they have questions, I’m always here for them. They want to learn it, want to get better. I love to spread what I know. Isn’t that what a captain’s supposed to do?”

The rest of the 2026 All-ACC Preseason Team can be found in the embedded tweet below:

Preseason All-ACC team. Don’t blame me, I voted for Kodos. pic.twitter.com/RIan9mDDef — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 29, 2026

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