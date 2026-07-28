Where Boston College Football is Ranked in 2026 ACC Preseason Poll

Boston College football was predicted to finish 16th, which is second-to-last, in the 2026 ACC Preseason Poll, which the league released on Tuesday afternoon.

The Poll was made up of selections by media who attended the ACC’s inaugural football preseason event down in Charlotte, N.C., during mid-July.

The Eagles received zero first-place votes and totaled 491 overall points, just eight more than last-place Stanford, which oddly tallied a first-place vote.

Miami, the reigning national runner-ups, claimed the top spot with 3,159 overall points and 165 first-place votes out of the possible 188, followed by SMU with 2,794 points and six first-place votes, Louisville with 2,569 points and four first-place votes, Clemson with 2,520 points and seven first-place votes, and Georgia Tech with 2,006 points and two first-place votes.

The remaining three first-place votes went to Florida State, which is predicted to finish 11th in the conference with 1,439 points.

This season, BC’s conference matchups consist of Virginia Tech (8th), SMU (2nd), Pitt (9th), Georgia Tech (5th), Duke (10th), FSU (11th), Syracuse (14th), and Miami (1st) in order.

2026 ACC Football Preseason Media Poll

1. Miami (165 first-place votes) - 3,159 points

2. SMU (6) - 2,794

3. Louisville (4) - 2,569

4. Clemson (7) - 2,520

5. Georgia Tech (2) - 2,006

6. Virginia - 1,981

7. NC State - 1,964

8. Virginia Tech - 1,962

9. Pittsburgh - 1,740

10. Duke - 1,452

11. Florida State (3) - 1,439

12. California - 1,392

13. Wake Forest - 1,103

14. Syracuse - 878

15. North Carolina - 831

16. Boston College - 491

17. Stanford (1) - 483

One step closer to kickoff 👀



The 2026 ACC Preseason Poll has been announced.



🔗 https://t.co/OqFSBq0LKy pic.twitter.com/6sDkBUQILP — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 28, 2026

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