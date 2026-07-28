Where Boston College Football is Ranked in 2026 ACC Preseason Poll
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Boston College football was predicted to finish 16th, which is second-to-last, in the 2026 ACC Preseason Poll, which the league released on Tuesday afternoon.
The Poll was made up of selections by media who attended the ACC’s inaugural football preseason event down in Charlotte, N.C., during mid-July.
The Eagles received zero first-place votes and totaled 491 overall points, just eight more than last-place Stanford, which oddly tallied a first-place vote.
Miami, the reigning national runner-ups, claimed the top spot with 3,159 overall points and 165 first-place votes out of the possible 188, followed by SMU with 2,794 points and six first-place votes, Louisville with 2,569 points and four first-place votes, Clemson with 2,520 points and seven first-place votes, and Georgia Tech with 2,006 points and two first-place votes.
The remaining three first-place votes went to Florida State, which is predicted to finish 11th in the conference with 1,439 points.
This season, BC’s conference matchups consist of Virginia Tech (8th), SMU (2nd), Pitt (9th), Georgia Tech (5th), Duke (10th), FSU (11th), Syracuse (14th), and Miami (1st) in order.
2026 ACC Football Preseason Media Poll
1. Miami (165 first-place votes) - 3,159 points
2. SMU (6) - 2,794
3. Louisville (4) - 2,569
4. Clemson (7) - 2,520
5. Georgia Tech (2) - 2,006
6. Virginia - 1,981
7. NC State - 1,964
8. Virginia Tech - 1,962
9. Pittsburgh - 1,740
10. Duke - 1,452
11. Florida State (3) - 1,439
12. California - 1,392
13. Wake Forest - 1,103
14. Syracuse - 878
15. North Carolina - 831
16. Boston College - 491
17. Stanford (1) - 483
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz