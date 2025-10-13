Boston College Safety Tabbed ACC Defensive Back of the Week After Clemson Loss
There has not been a ton of good news coming out of the Boston College football camp recently.
But on Monday afternoon, BC safety KP Price was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his performance against Clemson on Saturday.
As a whole, the Eagles’ defense was unable to slow down the Tigers’ offense, surrendering 34 points in the first half. Price, however, served as a one-man wrecking crew in the back half of the field, generating 14 total tackles, including 10 solos, a tackle for loss, and an interception with a 31-yard return in BC’s 41-10 home loss.
Price’s 10 solo tackles were five more than the player with the next-highest total for the Eagles—defensive back Carter Davis, who manufactured eight tackles with five solos—and also marked a season high in both total tackles and solos for the junior out of Baltimore, Md.
Price, who finished first on the team in tackles (85) and tied for first in passes defended (5) and interceptions (2) in 2024 as a sophomore, leads the Eagles in those categories in 2025 with 50 tackles and 32 solos.
Defensive back Omar Thornton is second on the team with 35 total tackles and 23 solos, which puts into perspective how productive Price has played thus far—even amid a 1-5 season in which BC has won zero conference games.
One of the Eagles’ 2025 team captains, Price recorded his interception at the 7:51 mark of the third quarter, picking off a diving Cade Klubnik with pressure from BC defensive lineman Micah Amedee.
When Price made the interception, he was nearly in BC’s endzone—the Tigers drove the ball all the way to the Eagles’ 22-yard line before the turnover—but he caught the ball off his chest and ran with it in the other direction 31 yards before getting tackled at the 36-yard line.
After the loss, the fifth straight for BC, Price spoke to the media.
“We got on a good little track at the end of the game, in the second half, but it wasn’t soon enough,” Price said. “Starting faster, taking the positives from the game, and carrying those things over [to the next game]. And the negatives, learning from them, getting better at those things.”
Price continued: “Losing [is] not fun. That is what it’s going to be, but at the end of the day, we got a good team, you know, a lot of people that sit in this same exact room every single day. We all believe, and we will never stop believing.”