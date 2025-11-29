Boston College Football at Syracuse: Live Updates
The Boston College Eagles football program faces one more test in its 2025 campaign on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, a road matchup against its Northeast, Atlantic-Coast-Conference foe, Syracuse.
Both BC (1-10, 0-7 ACC) and the Orange (3-8, 1-6) completely lost traction as programs this season, a year after both teams qualified for a bowl game, respectively, with the Eagles reaching the seven-win mark and Syracuse capturing 10 wins for just the third time in the 21st century.
Saturday’s contest will ultimately decide which team comes in last place in the final 2025 ACC standings—head-to-head record is the initial tiebreaker in the standings—but if BC is defeated, it will mark the program’s worst record since 1978, when the Eagles went 0-11.
Regardless, if BC picks up the win, it will mark the first time since 2012 that the program has won just two games in a season.
BC head coach Bill O'Brien and Syracuse's Fran Brown are both in just the second year at the helm of their programs, respectively, but have already played each other once.
In the last meeting, BC defeated the Orange, 37-31, in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Nov. 9, 2024, which snapped a three-game losing streak for the Eagles and improved their record to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference. The Orange fell to 6-3 and 3-3 in the ACC with the loss.
Syracuse holds a 24-34 lead in the all-time series, but the Eagles have picked up wins in their last two games against the Orange heading into the 19th total matchup since 2000.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame:
- The Eagles are repping white uniforms with gold bottoms for their final contest of the year.
How to Watch: Boston College Football at Syracuse
Who: Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange
When: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Syracuse: The Orange was routed by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 70-7, on Saturday, Nov. 22.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 36-34 home loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams occurred on Nov. 9, 2024. Boston College defeated Syracuse, 37-31, at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill. That contest featured a heavy BC rushing attack, as senior Kye Robichaux and then-junior Jordan McDonald, currently a senior for the Eagles, combined for 335 rushing yards. McDonald scored four times on the ground.
For the Orange, senior quarterback Kyle McCord generated 392 yards and two scores through the air on 31-for-48 passing and redshirt-junior tight end Oronde Gadsden II caught nine of those passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, leading the pass-catching unit in the defeat.