Morning Bulletin: Boston College News For August 2, 2021

A look at some of the big news from around the world of BC sports

BBQ News

If you haven't caught up with our in depth coverage about Boston College's BBQ recruiting event that they held on Friday, make sure you read our article. We also have spoken to over 10 other recruits who went to the event. Those interviews are premium, but the synopsis of the event is free.

Stephen Gales makes a decision

Former Boston College commit Stephen Gales, an offensive lineman who decommitted from the Eagles about a month ago, committed to Toledo over the weekend. The Eagles landed Jude Lowry, an OL out of St. Francis Maryland, shortly after Gales decommitted.

Andre Roye Makes Decision Date

Boston College target Andre Roye, an offensive lineman from St. Francis Academy has set his decision date....September 22.

Boston College men's hockey lands a big recruit

The Eagles landed a big time recruit for men's hockey. Ryan Leonard, a two time Massachusetts player of the year committed to the Eagles on his Instagram page. His older brother, plays for the Sharks, and under Greg Carvel at UMass, but chose the Eagles because, for one reason, he wanted to play in a Beanpot.

Steffon Mitchell goes undrafted

Boston College's former forward, who entered the NBA Draft, after removing himself from the portal, went undrafted. Stay tuned to see where he ends up either in country or abroad.

Tyrese Rice leads Syracuse team?

For the second time in two games, former Boston College guard Tyrese Rice played the hero for Boeheim's Army in the annual TBT Tournament for one million dollars. Dubbed a team filled with Syracuse legends, Rice hit the game winner on Sunday to send his squad to the championship game.

