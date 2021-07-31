Recruits React To Boston College BBQ Event

A look at the various recruits and their reactions

On Friday, Boston College football held a BBQ event for recruits. Over 20 recruits from around, mostly from the East Coast attended the event. The purpose of the event was to get more recruits on campus, and to allow them to meet other commits/recruits and the staff.

After the event, we spoke with various recruits about their experience.

Ish Zamor, '22 WR, Everett MA -Committed to Boston College

"It was great , got to catch up with some of the committed guys and other recruits."

Peter Delaportas, '22 Quarterback, Sparta, New Jersey- -Committed to Boston College

"It was a lot of fun, good meeting up with some of the 2022 players and getting together with coaches"

Noah Clifford, '22 Offensive Tackle, St. Thomas More (CT)- -Committed to Boston College

"The BBQ was great met a lot of new commits and got to see all the coaches."

Oumar Conde, '22 Defensive End

"Today’s visit was UNREAL."

Other recruits went on Twitter to give their reactions:

Ronan Hanafin, WR/CB- BBN, MA

Nikai Brown, '23 ATH, Queens, New York

Preston Zinter, '23 Tight End, Somerville (MA)

Moussa Kane, '23 ATH, Blair Academy,NJ

Photo courtesy of Noah Clifford's Twitter Page.

