Five Players to Watch During Spring Practice

Who are the big names to watch for?

Boston College opens up spring practice on Saturday, as they begin their preparation for the 2022 season. Earlier, we talked about the storylines to watch heading into the practices. Today, let's look at some names to watch as Jeff Hafley and his staff.

For the purpose of this article we are not going to focus on the big names. Zay Flowers, Phil Jurkovec et al. will not be part of this discussion. 

Taji Johnson

tajijohnson

Wide Receiver

Boston College's depth chart at wide receiver turned over in the offseason as Jehlani Galloway, CJ Lewis, Kobay White and Ethon Williams all hit the transfer portal. No player is aimed to benefit more than big wide receiver Taji Johnson. The 6-4 junior has been a practice warrior the past two years, but has not been a huge factor on the depth chart. That should change this year, and with Lewis gone, Johnson could give BC a big target in the end zone. 

Jalon Williams

brandonsebastian

Defensive Back

Another position with significant turnover on the two deep is defensive back. Brandon Sebastian is heading to the NFL, and Shawn Asbury II transferred to Old Dominion. Both open slots should give BC underclassmen a chance to step up. Williams, who also broke a school record at track and field, could be a name to watch for. With elite speed, he gives Jeff Hafley something he has preached he values. Another name to watch for could be Jalen Cheek, a redshirt freshman from New Jersey. 

Emmett Morehead

USATSI_17059768_168388155_lowres

Quarterback

Boston College had a major problem with the backup quarterback position in 2021. Dennis Grosel struggled throughout his tenure, and left BC scrambling to find another option on the roster. Emmett Morehead was the answer. A 6-6 true freshman, he earned the trust of the staff in practice, and actually saw the field in meaningful snaps. That being said, he still looked very much like a true freshman who hadn't played in a year. This spring will be big in his development as he gets reps with the backups instead of just the scout team. 

Ozzy Trapilo

OzzyTrapilo

Offensive Lineman

Boston College lost four starters from their offensive line, and their offensive line coach since the end of the 2021 season. Christian Mahogany is the only remaining starter, which leaves lots of chances for underclassmen to jump up. Ozzy Trapilo probably has the highest upside of anyone on the roster. Have been told by scouts that he has first round NFL potential. The Massachusetts native has already played some guard, but given that he is 6-8, he might also slide in at tackle this season. Where he ends up on the roster will be a storyline to monitor. 

Bryce Steele

BryceSteele

Linebacker

Steele is a former four star defensive back/linebacker hybrid that fits the mold of what Hafley is looking for at linebacker. With Isaiah Graham Mobley graduating, it looks to be Kam Arnold, Steele and Vinny DePalma filling the various linebacker spots. Arnold needs to take a step up after transitioning from safety, and DePalma is an established veteran, leaving Steele as the biggest question mark heading into the season. Steele, a former South Carolina commit finished 2021 with 27 tackles. 

