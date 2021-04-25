Boston College Spring Game: Observations and Takeaways

BC held their spring game on Saturday for family and parents, what can we take away from this scrimmage?

Boston College held their annual Jay McGillis Spring Game on Saturday in front of a small crowd of BC player families. It was a beautiful day, warm in the 70's, and the football game was fast and loose. Team Team Boston defeated Team Eagles 20-16.

Dennis Grosel scored the first points of the game on a long read option touchdown early in the first quarter. After a pair of missed field goals, Phil Jurkovec and Zay Flowers took over with two touchdowns connections in just over a minute to end the half.

The second half was filled with situational football, with short throws from redshirt sophomore Daelen Menard to Jackson Treister followed by redshirt freshman Matthew Rueve to converted tight end Andrew Landry for the winning score for Team Eagles.

* The teams played with the "thud" rule, meaning that the play would stop whenever there was a thud, and there was an emphasis on not tackling to the ground. Obviously this was important to keep players safe, but it also prevented us from seeing how players worked in open space, and how the run game will look as the plays were blown dead pretty quickly.

* Florida State transfer Jaiden Lars-Woodbey didn't play not due to injury because as Mark Herzlich said Hafley saw enough of him this spring.

* Zion Johnson is back at left guard, and Tyler Vrabel kicked back to tackle. This is the set up they had in 2019 under Steve Addazio. Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl spoke during the telecast and said there is a possibility that Johnson could be a first round draft pick in 2022.

* Safety Deon Jones was awarded the Jay McGillis Memorial Scholarship at halftime.

* Taji Johnson was the game leader in catches with seven passes for 63 yards. The young redshirt freshman looked big and physical on the outside with good hands, and size. He certainly will be a name to watch in the fall.

* Denzel Blackwell was a name that Jeff Hafley pointed out specifically after the game, with two pass breakups. According to the head coach, the young redshirt freshman cornerback has had an excellent spring.

* Lewis Bond, another wide receiver is a name to monitor. Great speed, the coaching staff compare him to Golden Tate. Had an incredible catch in the end zone that was called an incomplete pass that would have been overturned if this was an actual game.

* Zay Flowers second touchdown showcased some incredible footwork, and he did it on Brandon Sebastian in the end zone.

* Bryce Steele was in at linebacker, and moved with the quickness of the new style of linebacker that BC is going to be moving towards. Can see the young four star former safety making the two deep coming the fall.

* Safety Jalen Williams had an interception on a poorly thrown Dennis Grosel pass right before half. Jahmin Muse also had an interception off of Grosel on a last second heave.

* Drew Kendall was lined up at center for the game. With Alec Lindstrom on the roster, he most likely won't play this year, but could be the starting center for year's to come.

* Flowers also took snaps as punt returner. Think he was exciting as a wide receiver? Would love to see what he could do on special teams.

