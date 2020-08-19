Tuesday Practice Report: Taji Johnson & Zay Flowers Continue Strong Summer

Boston College held their eleventh practice of the summer yesterday at the Fish Field House in Chestnut Hill. Even though media could not attend the practice, reports came out on the practice and here are the notes:

* Zay Flowers had another huge catch. If you have been paying attention to our site, there has been one name that has been consistently listed on these practice reports. Sophomore Zay Flowers seemingly has a big catch every practice. With an accurate passer like Phil Jurkovec to target him deep, Flowers could be in for a huge breakout season.

* Speaking of wide receivers, true freshman Taji Johnson had another circus catch yesterday, this time an incredible one handed grab. He is an early enrollee, and based on reports he is going to sky rocket into the depth chart sooner rather than later.

* Johnson wasn't the only true freshman with a big play. Defensive tackle Cam Horsley had an interception. While I expect TJ Rayam and Chibueze Onwuka to be the starters this season, BC could have some good depth at DT with Horsley and Izaiah Henderson.

* At defensive end Shittah Sillah had a sack. A true sophomore, Sillah put on twenty pounds since last year, and could be challenging for a starting spot on the line.

* Ethon Williams had a nice red zone catch for a touchdown off the hands of Sam Johnson

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com