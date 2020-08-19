SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Tuesday Practice Report: Taji Johnson & Zay Flowers Continue Strong Summer

A.J. Black

Boston College held their eleventh practice of the summer yesterday at the Fish Field House in Chestnut Hill. Even though media could not attend the practice, reports came out on the practice and here are the notes:

* Zay Flowers had another huge catch. If you have been paying attention to our site, there has been one name that has been consistently listed on these practice reports. Sophomore Zay Flowers seemingly has a big catch every practice. With an accurate passer like Phil Jurkovec to target him deep, Flowers could be in for a huge breakout season. 

* Speaking of wide receivers, true freshman Taji Johnson had another circus catch yesterday, this time an incredible one handed grab. He is an early enrollee, and based on reports he is going to sky rocket into the depth chart sooner rather than later. 

* Johnson wasn't the only true freshman with a big play. Defensive tackle Cam Horsley had an interception. While I expect TJ Rayam and Chibueze Onwuka to be the starters this season, BC could have some good depth at DT with Horsley and Izaiah Henderson. 

* At defensive end Shittah Sillah had a sack. A true sophomore, Sillah put on twenty pounds since last year, and could be challenging for a starting spot on the line. 

* Ethon Williams had a nice red zone catch for a touchdown off the hands of Sam Johnson

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
NYCEagle2014
NYCEagle2014

Great to see guys like Flowers and Johnson stepping up as the passing attack becomes a bigger part of the offense. Still no mention of Kobay White tho. Is he not practicing?

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Running Back Andre Hines

A look at a true freshman running back looking to find his role in the new offense

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: OL Kevin Pyne

A heralded local true freshman, will we see Kevin Pyne in 2020?

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

As BC Continues Practice, Staff Aims To Keep Players Fresh

Hafley lays out what he is doing to keep players fresh during the summer camp that is longer than usual

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Watch: QB Phil Jurkovec and DB Brandon Sebastian Speak With Media After Practice

A look at what two players had to say on Tuesday after practice.

A.J. Black

Max Richardson Ready To Become Leader For Eagles On and Off The Field

The senior linebacker is a playmaker on the field, but he has even more to offer in the locker room and off the field.

A.J. Black

NCAA Releases Statement on Upcoming Basketball Season

A decision will hopefully be coming in mid-September

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: K Danny Longman

A look at a kicker who was the primary kickoff specialist in 2019

A.J. Black

For BC's True Freshmen, a Unique First Collegiate Summer Football Camp

The freshmen class has added challenges that no other BC class in recent history has had to face.

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

Boston College Lands Commitment From '22 OT Jack Funke

The Eagles landed their fourth local commit in the past week.

A.J. Black

by

Waterchase20

Friday Practice Report: The Offense, and Challenges That Await Them

A look at today's practice, and what Coach Jeff Hafley had to say about the team

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black