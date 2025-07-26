Boston College to Appear in ACC Football Road Trip Series
Boston College will be a part of this year’s ACC Football Road Trip Series.
ESPN announced the schedule for the fifth-annual Road Trip Series earlier in the week which features a trip to Chestnut Hill on Aug. 6 with broadcasters Marilyn Payne, Mark Richt, and former Eagles head coach Steve Addazio.
“For the fifth consecutive summer, ACC Network’s ACC Football Road Trip series will give fans inside access to each ACC football program with dedicated 60-minute episodes in advance of the college football season,” said ESPN Press Room in the official press release. “Beginning Monday, July 28, ACCN will embark on a three-week, 17-school road trip, with episodes airing in primetime each weekday through Tue., Aug. 19 from a different ACC campus.”
The three-week long event will kick off on Monday, July 28 at Duke, then will head to Wake Forest on July 29, NC State on July 30, Virginia on July 31, Virginia Tech on Aug. 1, Miami on Aug. 4, Syracuse on Aug. 5, Boston College on Aug. 6, Pitt on Aug. 7, SMU on Aug. 8, Georgia Tech on Aug. 11, Florida State on Aug. 12, UNC on Aug. 13, Stanford on Aug. 14, Cal on Aug. 15, Clemson on Aug. 18, and Louisville on Aug. 19.
In total, 15 different broadcasters will rotate between each campus in the conference.
Joining Payne, Richt, and Addazio are Andrea Adelson, Dana Boyle, Max Browne, Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal, Ashley Stroehlein, Taylor Tannebaum and Justin Walters.
Each episode will air at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network, minus Stanford’s which will be at 9 p.m.