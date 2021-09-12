Boston College 45 UMass 28: Observations on Offense

Boston College won a sloppy, back and forth game on Saturday against UMass in Amherst. Here are some observations on the offense:

* We mentioned it as a key to he game but clearly running the ball was priority number one for the Eagles. And for the most part they did it with success. The Eagles were able to effectively run the ball for 250 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

* Offensive line dominated up front in rushing plays. Great surge and really took care of business against a young UMass defensive line.

* Patrick Garwo had a huge game, averaging over ten yards a carry, and showing good change of direction. He’s certainly earning a bigger role in the offense moving forward

* Running backs Alec Sinkfield and Travis Levy both looked fine against UMass, nothing spectacular but a step up from their outputs last week.

* The biggest story of the afternoon was the wrist injury to Phil Jurkovec. After the game head coach Jeff Hafley did not have an update on Jurkovec who went with medical staff for X-rays. Hafley said he hoped to have an update on Jurkovec’s status for today’s media availability.

* Boston College nation held their collective breath when star wide receiver Zay Flowers also went down with an injury in the second half. On TV it looked bad, possibly knee or leg, and he needed to be helped off the field with medical staff. Thankfully he returned to the game.

* Dennis Grosel continued his legacy as one of the best backup quarterbacks in the ACC. He really didn’t skip a beat, hitting Trae Barry for a fifty yards touchdown strike, and passing for 200 yards on the game.

* As well as Grosel did, he isn’t Phil Jurkovec. Hopefully the wrist injury won’t be too bad and Jurkovec will be back soon.

* Jehlani Galloway had a bad end zone drop that ended up costing BC a touchdown, but that wasn’t totally on him, Grosel needed to get that pass in a better spot.

* For the second straight game BC went with a pretty vanilla game plan, something Hafley sort of confirmed after the game when he said that UMass couldn’t stop their offense. No need to get the whole play book on film.

*Trae Barry, continued his strong start to the season. The tight end from Jacksonville State (who beat FSU last night) looked every bit the replacement for Hunter Long with a long 50 yard touchdown catch from Grosel.

* BC was excellent on third down going 10/13

