Boston College vs. Virginia: Live Updates

A.J. Black

It's game day as Boston College (6-4) take on Virginia (4-4) in Charlottesville. It's a big game for the Eagles, as they could finish the season with a winning record in the ACC for the first time since 2009. Unfortunately they will have to do without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec and running back David Bailey, who have been ruled out for this game. 

Special Note: We will be going live on Facebook at halftime and after the game. Make sure to stop by and leave your thoughts. Click here to follow us, and join in the conversation, hope to see you there! 

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Boston College fans that are watching the game. To sign up to comment, just click the follow button above, come up with a fun & creative user name and join the conversation. If you have been lurking and haven't become a commenter, I encourage you to do so! I really enjoy interacting with you all during the game, and appreciate your insight.

Before the game starts, here are the top articles we put out at BC Bulletin on the Virginia game.

David Bailey and Phil Jurkovec Out for Virginia Game

Final Thoughts & Predictions

How to Watch: UVA & Boston College

Podcast: We have a jam packed week of content up on the Locked on Boston College podcast. Five episodes this week, talking football, recruiting and more. Make sure to listen below and subscribe where ever you get your podcasts.

Inactives: RB David Bailey, DB Nick Bearup, DT Ryan Betro, DT Mike Ciaffoni, DB Tyler Days, LB Vinny DePalma, DL Izaiah Henderson, DB Jio Holmes, QB Phil Jurkovec, DB Steve Lubischer, TE Joey Luchetti, DE Bryce Morais, DB Mike Palmer, LS Tito Pasqualoni, LB Joe Sparacio, WR Kobay White, WR Ethon Williams

