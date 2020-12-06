Game Observations (Offense):Virginia 43 Boston College 32

Boston College lost a tough game against Virginia on Saturday 43-32 in Charlottesville. The Eagles (6-5) finished their regular season without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec and running back David Bailey, but were still able to put up over 500 yards of offense. Here are some of our observations of the offensive side of the ball.

* Dennis Grosel had to play the football equivalent of hero ball in basketball. Every time the defense gave up another score, it was back to the quarterback trying to chuck up a last minute three. And to Grosel's credit he hit most of his shots. But he did have two bad misses that took points off the board. He barely missed Zay Flowers in the end zone that was intercepted and then chucked a jump ball up that was also picked off. It would have been interesting to see what Grosel would have been able to do if the defense made a stop or two.

* The run game was completely non-existent. We have seen Frank Cignetti's formula all season, get behind-abandon the run. Incredibly the Eagles not only abandoned the run but they finished the game with negative yards on the ground (-7). The last time the Eagles finished with negative yards, was against Louisville in 2015 (-15).

* The offensive line did not have a good game, a disappointing end to a rather disappointing year for a group with such high expectations. They allowed four sacks, had a botched snap, and Grosel spent most of the second half running for his life. They had their moments giving him a clean pocket, but it seemed that the pressure won more than the offensive line did.

* Just an observation, but it seemed like the running backs, particularly Travis Levy struggled in pass protection. A few times they showed the backs trying to slow down a blitzer, either on a block or chip and it looked like on TV that they were getting tossed around.

* If this was the end of Hunter Long's career at Boston College it sure was a great way to go out. Finished the game with 8 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Listening to the analysts all season one of the biggest knocks on Phil Jurkovec is that he missed Long when he was wide open quite often. Grosel clearly didn't have that problem finding him when he needed him most.

* Zay Flowers had a big game again. If he could have wrestled that interception away from the UVA defender, that could have been a big momentum shift. But that was tough, and he had a bad angle at the ball. Still, sound like a broken record here, Flowers is going to be an NFL wide receiver. Talked to him after the game, he said he has a lot of unfinished business at Boston College, I asked him what that was, he responded "to become the best receiver in college football".

* Jehlani Galloway has become quite the revelation this year. Going into this season I didn't expect much out of the seldom used wide receiver, but he has shown a good set of hands, and quickness that certainly will be him an important cog in this offense moving forward.

* Jaelen Gill had a solid game, but you can sense there is going to be more coming from the wide out. It seems like he is just on the edge of breaking out every game, it's coming, just hasn't happened yet.

* This wide receiving group is easily the deepest most talented group I can remember in recent BC history, going at least back to 2007. What should excite BC fans is with the exception of Hunter Long possibly going into the draft, this whole group will be returning in 2020. On top of that Kobay White will be returning adding another piece to the passing attack. Hopefully with a more normal practice schedule and summer this group will do some truly special things in 2021.