Examining the Wide Receiver Depth Chart After The Loss of Kobay White

On Wednesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley announced that Kobay White had surgery to repair his ACL and would be out for the remainder of the season. The Pennsylvania native, led Boston College in receptions last year with 29, along with 460 yards and five touchdowns.

Now that White's season is officially over, let's take a look at the rest of the wide receivers and see how BC will fill their depth chart.

Zay Flowers: The sophomore had a breakout game against Duke with five receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. He was projected to be a starter alongside White, but his role will be even more important as he will need to be more multifaceted in the passing game. He is more than capable of going deep, or using his feet to take a ten yard slant and making it a 25 yard gain.

CJ Lewis: After missing most of last year with an injury, Lewis saw a good chunk of snaps against Duke. A big receiver at 6'3, he finished the day with a catch and it was a big one. If BC needs a WR to fill White's role of going up and getting passes, it may be Lewis.

Ethon Williams: In terms of talent and word of mouth, Williams has gotten a lot of hype. As a freshman, BC staff pointed him out as a wide receiver who might turn into a star. We really didn't see much of that last year, mainly because he wasn't used much in Addazio's offense. He had a big summer camp according to videos and reports, and if Hafley expands the offense to include more players, watch for Williams.

Taji Johnson: Another camp star, Johnson showcased some great catches in the highlights the school released. The buzz around him is palpable, and he jumped on to the two deep after the injury to White. When a team has a great athlete like Johnson, who is also big (6'3), they find ways to get him on the field.

Jaelen Gill: Many folks were wondering what was going on with Gill last Saturday as he was quiet in the first half and had zero catches or touches. He had a touchdown called back after a personal foul negated the play. When Hafley talks about getting more weapons involved, Gill has to be one of those players. He is going to be a swiss army knife on that offense, getting the ball both as a running back and wide receiver.

Jehlani Galloway: Haven't seen much of him on the field during his two years at BC. However Hafley praised his play this summer. He has cracked the two deep and could see some action this year.

Noah Jordan Williams: Saw action in 2018, but haven't seen much of him since.

Justin Bellido: Was hurt and held out of the first game, not sure what his injury was. A true freshman from New York, given the depth ahead of him, may not see much of the field.

Other options: Ezekiel Tieide, Will Prouty, Jacob Kraft

