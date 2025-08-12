Boston College Wide Receiver Out For Season With ACL Injury
Boston College football wide receiver Johnathan Montague Jr., is out for the season with an ACL injury.
Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien broke the news while speaking to the media after training camp on Tuesday morning.
“That’s an ACL,” said O’Brien. “So he’ll be out for the year. And he’ll be back. He’s got a great future here, and he’s on the right track. His rehab is going really well and he’ll be back. He probably won’t be back this season, though.”
Montague Jr., has been with Boston College for one season. He started his college career as a quarterback and converted to a wide receiver during training camp last year.
In 2024, the Zebulon, N.C., native played in nine games and tallied five catches for 26 yards as well as three rush attempts for 32 yards and a touchdown. He also totaled 98 yards on six kickoff returns.
Montague Jr., was a part of the Eagles’ class of 2024 that ranked No. 96 overall. As a prospect, he was rated as a three-star and ranked No. 1,336 nationally, No. 75 in quarterbacks, and No. 42 in the state of N.C., according to 247Sports Composite.
The news is just one of multiple headlines from Boston College’s training camp on Tuesday.
The program also announced that quarterback Dylan Lonergan will be the starter for Week 1 against Fordham on Aug. 30.
The news was first reported by ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel and confirmed by O’Brien after practice.
Boston College continues training camp on Wednesday.