Watch: OL Zion Johnson and DL Marcus Valdez Speak After Saturday's Practice

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson and defensive lineman Marcus Valdez spoke with reporters via Zoom at the conclusion of Saturday's practice. You can check out what both players had to say below.

Last season Johnson started seven games for the Eagles and was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times. He is projected to be the starting guard for the Eagles this year, and was named an Outland Trophy Watchlist Candidate. Valdez was a starting defensive end, who finished second on the team in sacks with 2.5.

All videos are courtesy of BCEagles.com

Marcus Valdez

Zion Johnson

Complete "Day Three" coverage will be posted later in the evening so make sure to stop by for more insight and analysis including quotes from head coach Jeff Hafley.

