BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Watch: OL Zion Johnson and DL Marcus Valdez Speak After Saturday's Practice

A.J. Black

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson and defensive lineman Marcus Valdez spoke with reporters via Zoom at the conclusion of Saturday's practice. You can check out what both players had to say below.

Last season Johnson started seven games for the Eagles and was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times. He is projected to be the starting guard for the Eagles this year, and was named an Outland Trophy Watchlist Candidate. Valdez was a starting defensive end, who finished second on the team in sacks with 2.5. 

All videos are courtesy of BCEagles.com

Marcus Valdez

Zion Johnson

Complete "Day Three" coverage will be posted later in the evening so make sure to stop by for more insight and analysis including quotes from head coach Jeff Hafley.

Related Links:

BC Practice Report: Hafley Talks Freshman, Position Battles, and Recruiting

Watch: Mike Palmer and Brandon Sebastian Speak With The Media

For quarterback Phil Jurkovec, waiver was a weight off his shoulders

Boston College Opens Summer Practice United Despite COVID19 Concerns

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MAC Conference Cancels Season: Boston College/Ohio Game Off

The Eagles will have to find a new season opener, will it be UMass?

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

For Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, Getting Waiver was a Weight Off His Shoulders

After months of waiting, Phil Jurkovec finally was given his waiver. He spoke for the first time since with his center Alec Lindstrom about the entire experience.

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 CB Jalon Williams

Texas cornerback is the fourth defensive back in the class for BC

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

BC Practice Report: Hafley Talks Recruiting, Position Battles, and Freshmen Step Up

A look at the second practice of the summer, who stepped up and what did the coaches have to say?

A.J. Black

ACC Finalizes 2020 Schedule, Boston College Gets Their Dates

The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized their upcoming schedule including dates and opponents

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Watch: Brandon Sebastian and Mike Palmer Speak To Media After Practice

The two starting defensive backs talked about the upcoming season with the media today

A.J. Black

Boston College Opens Summer Practice Unified Despite COVID-19 Worries

The Eagles kicked off the start of the summer sessions with practice today in Chestnut Hill

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Offensive Lineman Zion Johnson

There is a lot to be excited about on the offensive line this season, Zion Johnson should be one of those reasons.

A.J. Black

ACC Finalizing Schedule: Questions For Boston College

What will Boston College's schedule look like in 2020? We have some questions before the schedule is released

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Phil Jurkovec's Waiver Has Been Approved, Immediately Eligible To Play

The Eagles received huge news on Tuesday as the transfer quarterback is now set to play in 2020.

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77